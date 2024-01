Bozeman (Mont.) Health has named Vasanth Balu as its new CIO, the health system confirmed to Becker's.

Mr. Balu, who started in the role Jan. 2, will oversee and provide guidance to the information technology department, ensuring smooth operations and optimal support for the organization's leadership, clinicians, staff and patients.

Previously, Mr. Balu served as CIO of Greensburg, Pa.-based Excela Health.