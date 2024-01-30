Cedars-Sinai CEO to retire

Thomas Priselac, president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles, has announced his retirement after 30 years in the role.

Mr. Priselac said he notified the board of his intention to retire in a Jan. 30 memo to Cedars-Sinai colleagues. He did not specify the date or expected timeline of his retirement, according to a copy of the memo obtained by Becker's.

Mr. Priselac has been president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center since 1994, and president and CEO of Cedars-Sinai Health System since its formation in 2017. He joined the nonprofit system in 1979.

"I have always viewed serving Cedars-Sinai as a professional privilege and honor, and I will continue to have that perspective as I serve until my successor is on board," he wrote in his memo.

A Cedars-Sinai spokesperson was unable to share additional information with Becker's Jan. 30 about succession plans for the organization, which includes more than 40 locations, including its flagship 889-bed Cedars-Sinai Medical Center — one of the largest hospitals in the nation — and more than 4,500 physicians and nurses.

Mr. Priselac served on the executive staff of Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh before he came to Cedars-Sinai. He is a past chair of the American Hospital Association board of trustees, serving in 2009 and holding an instrumental role in development of the Affordable Care Act. He is also a past chair of the Association of American Medical Colleges, California Hospital Association and the Hospital Association of Southern California. He is an adjunct professor at the UCLA School of Public Health.