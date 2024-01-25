Ballad Health names new northern region CFO

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has named Sean Mills CFO of its Northern region.

In his new new role, Mr. Mills will oversee finances for Ballad hospitals in Kingsport, Tenn.; Bristol, Tenn.); and Southwest Virginia, including Bristol (Tenn.) Regional Medical Center; Kingsport-based Holston Valley Medical Center; and Abingdon, Va.-based Johnston Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Mills will work to ensure financial growth, stability and strategic success over his region. He will also develop financial strategies for each hospital's sustainability and success, and will oversee budgeting, according to a Jan. 22 Ballad Health news release.

Mr. Mills previously served as vice president of finance of Ascension Florida and Gulf Coast. He also served as CFO of Binghamton, N.Y.-based Ascension Our Lady of Lourdes.





