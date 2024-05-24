Texas medical center names chief nurse

Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas, has appointed John Duran, MSN, RN, as its next chief nursing officer, the system announced May 17.

Mr. Duran has served as the medical center's assistant chief nursing officer since 2018. One year after joining, he helped lead the team of nurses who responded to victims from the August 2019 shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart, where 23 people were killed 23 and 22 people were injured.

Mr. Duran assumed his new role as of May 1, according to a news release shared with Becker's.