160 community hospital CEOs to know | 2024

Community hospitals function to bridge the gaps in healthcare, and community hospital CEOs are charged with delivering high-quality, low-cost care to patients in the communities they serve.

Though many community hospitals offer acute care first and foremost, community hospital CEOs often also grow service lines for primary care, specialized services, rehabilitation, public health services and more. Executives are tasked with cultivating positive workforce cultures, directing overarching strategy, expanding offerings and maintaining financial stability.

Note: Becker's Healthcare developed this list based on nominations and editorial research. This list is not exhaustive, nor is it an endorsement of included leaders or associated healthcare providers. Leaders cannot pay for inclusion on this list. Leaders are presented in alphabetical order. We extend a special thank you to Rhoda Weiss for her contributions to this list.

Bob Adams. President of Newton (N.J.) Medical Center and Hackettstown (N.J.) Medical Center and Senior Vice President of Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.). Mr. Adams is directly responsible for overseeing all operations within the region and ensuring the quality, safety and financial integrity of Newton and Hackettstown hospitals and their ambulatory operations. Since his arrival at Atlantic Health System in 2019, Mr. Adams has become embedded within the communities that Hackettstown and Newton serve, leveraging his wealth of knowledge as a community hospital leader. Under his direction, both Hackettstown and Newton Medical Centers have earned numerous quality awards and designations. In addition to his role as president of the community hospitals, he also serves as senior vice president at Atlantic Health System.

Patrick Ahearn. CEO of Community Medical Center (Toms River, N.J.). Mr. Ahearn joined Community Medical Center, part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, in 2016 as COO and became CEO in 2018. He has over 40 years of experience in healthcare leadership, focusing on improving patient care quality and safety. Under his guidance, CMC achieved an "A" score from the Leapfrog Group and earned national accreditations for several programs. He led the hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic, ensuring safety and maintaining care services. Mr. Ahearn oversaw significant renovations, including a major emergency department upgrade completed in 2023, and initiated a master facility plan to expand and modernize the hospital. He previously held executive roles at Livingston, N.J.-based Saint Barnabas Medical Center and Reston, Va.-based QuadraMed, gaining extensive expertise in healthcare management and strategy.

M. Shafeeq Ahmed, MD. President of Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center (Columbia, Md.). Dr. Ahmed, president of Howard County Medical Center, oversees hospital operations and directs the Howard Hospital Foundation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he served as incident commander and interim president for the hospital, leading the creation of Maryland's only inpatient Covid-19 behavioral health unit. After becoming president, he revamped the executive team, reduced staff turnover, increased employee engagement and initiated expansion efforts, including the addition of two new inpatient units and a hospital name change. He is also an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with the Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality. Dr. Ahmed serves on the Howard County Economic Development Authority and holds a board position at Howard Community College.

Kandice Allen. CEO of Share Medical Center (Alva, Okla.). Ms. Allen oversees Share Medical Center, which consists of a 25-bed critical access center, two rural health clinics, one outreach clinic, an 80-bed nursing home and The Homestead, a 52-unit independent living center. She joined the organization over 30 years ago and worked alongside providers and staff to drive improvements in patient care, culture and communication. Ultimately, she was promoted to CEO in July 2011. Ms. Allen has served as a board member for the Oklahoma Hospital Association for several years.

Brett Altman, DPT. CEO of Cass Health (Atlantic, Iowa). Dr. Altman leads Cass Health, providing effective planning, direction, provider recruitment, coordination and overall executive leadership for the organization. Under his guidance, Cass Health has been named a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital by the National Rural Hospital Association annually since 2021. He has successfully recruited over 70 new providers in less than seven years, improving access to primary and specialty care in rural southwest Iowa. From 2020-23, Dr. Altman oversaw a $20 million remodel of Cass Health, funded entirely by operating revenue without incurring debt. Additionally, Cass Health received an $849,000 Iowa Workforce Development grant to establish a healthcare apprenticeship program, doubling patient volume and market share during Dr. Altman's tenure. In 2023, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds designated Cass Health as a rural hospital center of excellence for its maternal health outreach.

Don Avery. President and CEO at Fairview Park Hospital (Dublin, Ga.). Leading the 190-bed hospital for over 15 years, Mr. Avery has strategically focused on expanding local services to support the Middle Georgia community. Under his leadership, the hospital has undergone significant developments, including a $2.5 million renovation of the emergency room and ongoing expansions of the operating room and ICU services. Mr. Avery also holds several prestigious positions, including past chairman of the Georgia Hospital Association and chairman elect of Alliant Health Solutions. His tenure has seen the hospital earn top accolades, such as a Leapfrog "A" rating and recognition by Newsweek as one of the World's Best Hospitals.

Sandy Badiger. CEO of Slidell (La.) Memorial Hospital. Ms. Badiger is CEO of the Slidell division, which includes 223-bed Slidell Memorial Hospital, the Slidell Memorial Hospital East campus, and related clinics and outpatient facilities. As CEO, she sets the hospital's strategic direction, formulates policies and ensures adherence to legal and regulatory standards. She maintains the hospital's fiscal health through budgeting, revenue generation and cost control measures. She also provides operational oversight, collaborating with service line leaders to optimize processes across all areas of care delivery and back-office functions. Prioritizing patient wellbeing, Ms. Badinger champions quality improvement initiatives, monitors patient outcomes and upholds stringent standards of care. Beyond the hospital's walls, she fosters relationships with local stakeholders and promotes the hospital's services within the community. Ms. Badinger recently led a year-long project to integrate two separate healthcare facilities, furthering an existing partnership between Slidell Memorial Hospital and Ochsner Health to create Slidell Memorial Main and East campus hospitals. The system has already seen expanded access to care, the implementation of new technology and improvements in patient safety.

Dara Bartels. CEO at Mile Bluff Medical Center (Mauston, Wis.). As CEO, Ms. Bartels drives organizational success by aligning operational and financial goals, streamlining processes, and fostering a core value system that promotes healthy dialogue and accountability. With extensive experience in healthcare finance and leadership, she successfully led Mile Bluff through the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and initiated innovative projects like the AI-powered Search and Summarization tool within their EHR. Under her leadership, Mile Bluff was named a Leapfrog "A" Hospital for 2022. Prior to becoming CEO, Ms. Bartels served as CFO at Mile Bluff and held various leadership roles at La Crosse, Wis.-based Gundersen Health System and West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health.

Amy Blasing. CEO of Lovelace Women's Hospital (Albuquerque, N.M.). Ms. Blasing leads Lovelace Women’s Hospital, the state’s sole hospital dedicated to women’s health, which boasts a 53-bed level III neonatal ICU, 24/7 emergency department, specialized facilities like 16 labor and delivery rooms, a 41-bed mother-baby unit, and programs like maternal-fetal medicine for high-risk pregnancies. Notably, the hospital also houses a nationally-accredited breast care center, offering advanced 3D mammography and surgical procedures. The hospital is also the state’s inaugural center of excellence for minimally invasive gynecology, robotic surgery and hernia surgery, providing cutting-edge surgical solutions with reduced pain and quicker recovery times. Ms. Blasing, who rose from a nursing role to become CEO, actively supports her team through challenges such as recent cybersecurity attacks, working side-by-side with staff.

Stephen Bowerman. President and CEO of Midland (Texas) Health. Mr. Bowerman is a transformative leader at Midland Health, spearheading ambitious initiatives and fostering a culture of empowerment and collaboration. His primary accomplishments include overseeing the $157 million facility project at Midland Memorial Hospital, elevating the standard of care and expanding healthcare services for patients. His dedication to financial responsibility ensures Midland Health's sustainability without compromising on quality care. He is a mentor and ally to his team, offering guidance and support to nurture professional growth and development. Mr. Bowerman's leadership and commitment to innovation have positioned Midland Health to address critical gaps in healthcare infrastructure and meet the evolving needs of the community.

Aimee Brewer. President and CEO of Sturdy Health (Attleboro, Mass.). Ms. Brewer is president and CEO of Sturdy Health, where her primary accomplishments include leading the organization's evolution from a single community hospital, Sturdy Memorial Hospital, to a comprehensive healthcare system. She has championed a rebranding initiative to better reflect the system's growth and future direction. Her leadership was instrumental in the development of a 5-year strategic plan, as well as a financial recovery and sustainability plan. She is also on the board of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association and involved in various community organizations. She is a strong advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion, dedicated to ensuring equitable access to healthcare. Ms. Brewer has positioned Sturdy Health as a leader in high-quality, accessible care provision for patients throughout Southeastern Massachusetts.

Lisa Breza. Chief Administrative Officer at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton (N.J.). Ms. Breza has spent 37 years at RWJUH Hamilton, where she currently serves as chief administrative officer. With a background in nursing, she has been instrumental in achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence at the hospital. In her current role, Ms. Breza oversees a team of approximately 1,250 employees and 500 physicians, providing strategic leadership to drive growth and enhance operational processes. She demonstrates her focus on patient-centered care with initiatives like the NICHE designation and the expansion of heart, vascular and spine services at RWJUH Hamilton. Additionally, she holds leadership positions on various committees within the hospital and serves on the executive board of the Hamilton Partnership, contributing to economic development and business growth in the community.

Greg Brown. Administrator of Ascension St. Vincent’s Blount Hospital (Oneonta, Ala.). As the administrator for Ascension St Vincent’s Blount Hospital, Mr. Brown oversees the evaluation, design and implementation of strategies and systems to support administrative functions there. He participates in the development and implementation of strategic initiatives and tactical plans that enable the organizational objectives of the local ministry and Ascension to achieve its key strategies. He works cross-functionally with many departments including full oversight of planning, coordination and delivery of patient care within the facility.

Rob Calhoun. President and CEO of West Jefferson General Hospital (Marrero, La.). Mr. Calhoun began his position at West Jefferson General Hospital, part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health, in July of 2019. His leadership has helped increase both physician and employee engagement rankings. Similarly, West Jefferson’s patient safety performance has improved. Prior to his current role, Mr. Calhoun served as CEO at Merit Health Biloxi and other Community Health Systems facilities.

Eric Carney. President and CEO at Monmouth Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus (Long Branch and Lakewood, N.J.). Mr. Carney oversees the daily operations of both campuses, which collectively serve thousands of patients annually. Both medical campuses are part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health. Mr. Carney has driven significant expansions in primary care, outpatient services and technology, including the establishment of the Vogel Medical Campus and the implementation of Ion, a robot-assisted platform for lung biopsies. Under Mr. Carney's leadership, MMC and MMCSC have received numerous awards for safety, quality, and excellence. Passionate about community health, Mr. Carney has also partnered with local organizations to support wellness and inclusion initiatives.

Patricia Carroll. President and Chief Hospital Executive at Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Old Bridge Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). With oversight of both institutions, Ms. Carroll directs strategic initiatives to enhance patient care, operational efficiency and community engagement. Under her leadership, Raritan Bay Medical Center has undergone significant expansions in behavioral health services. In addition, her leadership has helped achieve Magnet designations for nursing excellence and Lantern Awards for emergency department excellence at both medical centers. Ms. Carroll's career trajectory includes pivotal roles at various healthcare facilities and nonprofits, underscoring her commitment to advancing healthcare quality and community health outcomes.

Frank Citara. President and Chief Hospital Executive at Hackensack Meridian Ocean University Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). With a robust background in hospital operations and strategic planning, Mr. Citara has been pivotal in enhancing patient care and expanding services at Ocean University Medical Center. His leadership led to the establishment of the state-of-the-art Dr. Robert H. and Mary Ellen Harris Heart and Vascular Center, a testament to his commitment to innovation and community health. Under his guidance, the community hospital has achieved notable recognitions, including multiple Leapfrog "A" ratings and Joint Commission certifications in health care equity and environmental sustainability. Mr. Citara's dedication to fostering a supportive workplace culture and his collaborative approach with medical staff have significantly elevated patient outcomes and staff engagement across the hospital.

Carl Cline. Vice President and Hospital Administrator for Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital Carilion Clinic (Roanoke, Va.). Mr. Cline oversees the staff and operations of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, a 37-bed community hospital in rural Rocky Mount, Va. In 2022, the hospital had more than 1,400 admissions and 18,000 emergency department visits. Under his leadership in 2022, the hospital completed the first phase of a $15 million expansion to bring additional services, such as OBGYN, hand surgery, plastic surgery, podiatry and more, and expanded operating rooms and equipment. He has led two programs that lessened environmental impact at the institution, such as an initiative that dropped fuel usage by nearly 30 percent and a recycling program that should recycle more than 7,000 pounds a year.

Mary Ellen Clyne, PhD. President and CEO at Clara Maass Medical Center of RWJBarnabas Health (Belleville, N.J.). With over 30 years of career experience, Dr. Clyne has enhanced Clara Maass Medical Center’s clinical growth and patient safety. She established the center of excellence for Latino health to address healthcare disparities in the Latino community. She implemented the "Clara Cares" program, providing primary care services to seniors in their homes and thus reducing hospital admissions, and also launched the WAVE Program for seniors to undergo annual wellness assessments. She also formed a partnership with the NJ Reentry Corporation to provide comprehensive care to its clients. In 2021, Dr. Clyne introduced a telehealth emergency department to reduce wait times and improve access to emergency care.

Joan M. Coffman. President and CEO of St. Tammany Health System (Covington, La.). Ms. Coffman is president and CEO of St. Tammany Health System, a high-performing community health system that features a 281-bed hospital, an offsite emergency department, diagnostic and cancer centers, primary and specialty clinics, over 2,900 team members and 80 providers. With a proven track record of improving quality, safety and patient experience, Ms. Coffman is dedicated to enhancing community health and providing exceptional value in healthcare. Under her leadership, St. Tammany Health System has achieved notable recognitions, including an “A” Leapfrog safety grade for 16 consecutive periods and an AA- rating by Fitch. Prior to her tenure at St. Tammany Health System, Ms. Coffman previously served as president and CEO of HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, Ga. and as president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, Wis.

Cristina Contreras. CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan (New York City). Ms. Contreras has more than 27 years of leadership experience in executive level management of inpatient, ambulatory, clinical and ancillary services hospital operations. Under her leadership, the organization earned the Leader in LGBTQ in Healthcare Equity award from the Human Rights Commission and was named the Most Racially Inclusive Hospital by the Lown Institute, among other awards. Ms. Contreras is especially passionate about public service and improving care access for underserved and immigrant communities.

Keith Dacus. CEO of St. Charles Parish Hospital (Luling, La.). Mr. Dacus oversees St. Charles Parish Hospital, which is equipped to care for critically ill patients. Under his leadership, the hospital received an "A" grade in fall 2023 and in spring 2024 from The Leapfrog Group. Mr. Dacus has healthcare leadership experience across various system hospital administrative positions in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. Most recently, Keith served as CEO of Mercy GoHealth Urgent Care in St. Louis, Mo.

Takeisha Charles Davis, MD. President and CEO of New Orleans East Hospital. At New Orleans East Hospital, part of LCMC Health, Dr. Davis is dedicated to reducing health disparities and promoting equity through evidence-based clinical and population health initiatives. Under her leadership, the hospital has seen significant growth in admissions and outpatient visits, successful capital expansion, and improved quality scores and profit margins. Dr. Davis also established a diabetes center of excellence in collaboration with the National Diabetes and Research Institute and the Cleveland Clinic. Her extensive public health background includes overseeing clinical emergency response efforts during Hurricane Katrina and directing public health services across 70 clinics statewide.

Kane Dawson. CEO of Mission Regional Medical Center (Mission, Texas). Mr. Dawson is the CEO of Mission Regional Medical Center which is a nonprofit hospital on the Mexican border and serves a growing community of 86,000 people. He is focused on helping the center to run as smoothly as possible and to keep up the effectiveness and performance of the 957 hospital employees, including 346 physicians. Under his leadership, the 297-bed hospital was recognized as one of Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals in the nation.

Patrick J. Delaney. Chief Administrative Officer for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (Somerville, N.J.). Mr. Delaney assumed the role of chief administrative officer at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in January 2023. In his executive leadership role, he oversees operations and a diverse range of departments, including oncology and emergency care. Under his direction, a significant expansion project is underway, set to accommodate an orthopedic center of excellence and an emergency department rapid decision unit. Mr. Delaney's tenure has been marked by his proactive response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including managing vaccination efforts and ensuring safety protocols. He has also been instrumental in initiatives like the creation of the Babs Siperstein PROUD Center and the Healing Homes program, demonstrating a commitment to community health and inclusivity. Additionally, he led the implementation of a new EHR, which required months of staff training, equipment upgrades and the conversion of thousands of patient appointments.

Mike Delfs. President and CEO of Jamestown (N.D.) Regional Medical Center. Mr. Delfs has worked in healthcare for 28 years. He previously held roles as director, COO and CEO of independent hospitals and large health systems. He's especially passionate about helping others develop leadership skills; he taught a leadership course at the Minneapolis-based University of Minnesota Medical School.

Mary Deynoodt. CEO of Ochsner Medical Center West Bank Campus (New Orleans). Ms. Deynoodt oversees the operational, financial and strategic performance of the hospital. She joined Ochsner Health in July 2000 and has held various leadership roles, including COO of clinics at Ochsner Medical Center and COO at St. Thomas Community Health Center. Under her leadership, the hospital provides multidisciplinary care through more than 500 board-certified physicians, highly trained nurses and health professionals. The facility has been recognized as a top 100 hospital by U.S. News & World Report for its excellence in patient care and safety. Ms. Deynoodt has positioned the hospital as a vital community resource, promoting health and wellness for West Bank residents.

Nancy DiLiegro, PhD. President and CEO of RWJBarnabas Health Trinitas Regional Medical Center (Elizabeth, N.J.). Dr. DiLiegro oversees all internal and external operations at Trinitas Regional Medical Center, ensuring high-quality care for thousands of patients each day. She spearheaded the opening of a $40 million medical arts building, which houses a women’s health center, dialysis center, pediatric care, and women, infants and children program. Dr. DiLiegro played a crucial role in integrating Trinitas into RWJBarnabas Health, thereby enhancing healthcare access across northern and central New Jersey. She has significantly expanded the hospital’s cardiovascular services and implemented initiatives that have improved patient satisfaction scores. Dr. DiLiegro's leadership continues to drive innovation and excellence in patient care.

Patty Donley. Vice President of WellSpan Health and President of WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital (York, Pa.). Ms. Donley oversees day-to-day operations, spearheads performance improvement and leads patient experience initiatives for WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. With over 30 years of service to WellSpan Health, she has led several notable projects, including the creation of a multi-million-dollar nursing innovation center aimed at improving nursing leadership, recruitment and retention. Ms. Donley is currently implementing a virtual nursing pilot that uses in-room audio and video connections to enhance patient monitoring and support bedside nurses. Under her leadership, WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital has received high rankings in critical care, coronary intervention and cardiac care.

Armand Dorian, MD. CEO at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (Glendale, Calif.). In his role, Dr. Dorian leverages over two decades of experience as a board-certified emergency physician to enhance patient care and provider wellness. Under his leadership, USC VHH has received numerous accolades, including an "A" grade from The Leapfrog Group in 2023 and a nurse residency program accreditation in 2024. Dr. Dorian has expanded critical care services, opening a level II neonatal intensive care unit and securing a license for an interventional cardiology cath lab. He also holds positions as a clinical professor at the Keck School of Medicine of USC and as president of USC VHH's governing board. Notably, he was honored with the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Armenian American Medical Society for his significant contributions to Armenia.

Kelly Driscoll, RN. President and CEO of Faith Regional Health Services (Norfolk, Neb.). Ms. Driscoll has worked at Faith Regional since 2011, starting as vice president of patient care services. She was promoted senior vice president and COO in 2013 and eventually became Faith Regional president and CEO in 2018. She became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives in 2012.

Paige Dworak. President and CEO of CareWell Health Medical Center (East Orange, N.J.). Ms. Dworak is the first female owner and CEO of a hospital in New Jersey. She has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare. Under her leadership, the hospital has expanded treatment for substance use disorders and has created the first medical group focused on the expansion of primary care, family medicine and multispecialty services. The hospital received the Patient Safety Excellence Award in 2020.

Steven Edgar. CEO of Medical City Denton (Texas). Since 2016, Mr. Edgar has led Medical City Denton, a 208-bed hospital and level II trauma center. In his role, he oversees strategy, governance, culture and operations, guiding the hospital's board, medical staff and executive team in implementing strategic plans and improving operational efficiency. With a focus on patient experience and colleague engagement, Mr. Edgar ensures the 1,000-employee hospital meets community needs. Under his leadership, Medical City Denton has consistently improved patient experience in the emergency department, inpatient services and outpatient care. The hospital has also excelled in infection prevention and antibiotic stewardship and has earned key accreditations, including chest pain, stroke, bariatric surgery, vascular surgery and general surgery. Under Mr. Edgar's leadership In 2024, Medical City Denton was named among Healthgrades' "America's 250 Best Hospitals".

Cory Edmondson. President and CEO of Peterson Health (Kerrville, Texas). Mr. Edmondson is the leader of the growing 13-facility system. Peterson Regional Medical Center was named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in 2017 and has been a Top 100 Rural Community Hospital for five years in a row. Prior to joining Peterson, he was senior vice president of Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital.

Chelsie Falk. CEO of Sanford Wheaton (Minn.) Medical Center. Ms. Falk leads Sanford Wheaton Medical Center, a community hospital serving 1,400 residents and locals from surrounding rural areas. She brings knowledge from the healthcare frontlines to her leadership role, thanks to her background in nursing. She still assists with patient care, frequently helping with trauma codes and picking up shifts as an EMT on the Sanford Wheaton Ambulance team. As a leader, Ms. Falk is passionate about building a positive work environment and recognizing her staff. She also values employee development and coordinates local critical education classes, ensuring her team is up-to-date on the knowledge needed to provide the possible best care.

Clay Farell. CEO of St. Francis Medical Center (Lynwood, Calif.). Since November 2022, Mr. Farell has been responsible for overseeing the daily operations of St. Francis Medical Center, a 384-bed acute care hospital and level II trauma center with a staff of 1,700 members and 450 affiliated physicians. As CEO, he leads the hospital's strategic vision for growth and development. He synthesizes his experience in hospital management and business development with his knowledge of expanding technologies to position the hospital for sustained prosperity.

Lani Fast. CEO of St. Bernard Parish Hospital (Chalmette, La.). Ms. Fast was appointed in July 2022 and leads St. Bernard Parish Hospital, which is owned by the Hospital Service District of the Parish of St. Bernard and managed by Ochsner Health. Under her leadership, the hospital made $10 million in capital improvements and acquired new equipment to ensure top-tier patient care. St. Bernard Parish Hospital has also earned numerous accolades under Ms. Fast's leadership. Before becoming CEO, she served as associate administrator, where she provided oversight and leadership for the hospital and its clinic locations.

Doug Faus. President and CEO of Ivinson Memorial Hospital (Laramie, Wyo.). Under Mr. Faus' leadership, Ivinson turned into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit hospital and implemented a new EHR system. The hospital was named a Top 20 Rural Community Hospital in 2019 and 2018 and won a 2019 Wyoming Hospital Quality Award. He also serves on the Wyoming Hospital Association board of directors and the American Hospital Association Regional Policy Board.

Soniya Fidler. President of UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center (Steamboat Springs, Colo.). Ms. Fidler is also a member of the board of trustees of the hospital. In addition to her position, she is on the board of directors for the Steamboat Springs Chamber, Old Town Hot Springs and the Health Partnership. She is also a member of the Ski Town USA Rotary Club. Ms. Fidler has a Master of Science in organizational leadership from Regis University in Denver.

Jodi Fincher. CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center (Ontario, Calif.). Ms. Fincher serves as CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center, a 310-bed acute care hospital. She directs a team of over 1,000 staff with a communicative, empathetic and open leadership approach. In her seven years with St. Joseph Medical Center, her strategic vision has enhanced patient experience, broadened service lines and improved physician engagement. Under her leadership, Prime Healthcare has supported the investment of over $40 million in capital improvements, including updated clinical support systems, new beds, a call light system and the development of a 20-bed senior behavioral health unit.

Mickey Foster. CEO of FirstHealth of the Carolinas (Pinehurst, N.C.). Mr. Foster directs the development and operation of the organization. Prior to FirstHealth, he was the president of the Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. He was also president of Cone Health's Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville, N.C. In addition to his role as CEO, he is on the Moore County Partners in Progress board of directors.

Michelle Fuentes. President and CEO for AdventHealth Castle Rock (Colo.). Ms. Fuentes assumed the role of president and CEO for Advent Health Castle Rock at the end of May 2024. She brings more than 17 years of healthcare experience to her new role leading the nonprofit, faith-based community hospital. She most recently served as president for 152-bed Adventist Health Sonora (Calif.), a role she held since 2018. Prior, she was vice president of operations for the hospital for four years. Ms. Fuentes' current role marks a return to Advent Health, as she has previously held assistant vice president and COO positions for AdventHealth East Orlando.

Roxanna Gapstur, PhD, RN. President and CEO of WellSpan Health (York, Pa.). Dr. Gapstur is the president and CEO of WellSpan Health, a system of eight hospitals and 220 patient care locations that employs over 20,000. With her guidance, WellSpan has transformed from an affiliated network of entities into a system with a full care continuum. Dr. Gapstur focuses heavily on innovation and improved performance measurement, and has fostered strategic partnerships with Rite Aid and Helix in alignment with the system's goals. She serves as the executive sponsor of the system's Diversity and Inclusion Steering Committee.

EM V. Garcia. CEO of Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Hospital and Encino (Calif.) Hospital Medical Center. As CEO, Mr. Garcia takes ownership of all actions necessary for the smooth and efficient operation of Sherman Oaks Hospital and Encino Hospital Medical Center. This includes the management of profit and loss statements, the integration of strategic plans with operations, the oversight of clinical programs, the allocation of hospital resources and more. He leads nursing, allied health and ancillary services for a diverse patient population.

Laura T. Gentry, MBA, BSN, RN. CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Peach (Macon, Ga.). Ms. Gentry serves as the CEO of Atrium Health Navicent Peach where she leads the critical access hospital to provide services to residents of Peach Country and the surrounding area. She also oversees all aspects of the hospital, including operational and financial strength, employee engagement, quality and patient satisfaction outcomes and accreditation achievement. In 2022, Atrium Health Navicent partnered with Peach County Schools to offer school-based virtual health services to students and school staff, providing access to virtual visits with a provider without having to leave the school campus, a partnership Ms. Gentry fostered through her leadership.

Vallerie Gleason. President and CEO of NMC Health (Newton, Kan.). Ms. Gleason joined NMC Health in 2004. As CEO, Ms. Gleason is responsible for day-to-day hospital operations. As CEO, she oversaw the launch of the hospital's telemedicine program and the opening of its walk-in clinic. Prior to her current position, Ms. Gleason served as the hospital's vice president of physician services and chief clinical integration officer.

Derrick Glum. CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network (Reno, Nev.). Mr. Glum acts as CEO of Saint Mary's Health Network. With a 380-bed acute care hospital, a fully integrated medical group and Medicare advantage product, Saint Mary's is one of Nevada’s largest community health systems. Mr. Glum is charged with handling all tasks related to the operation and success of the health network, including contracting, service line offerings, staffing, care access, quality initiatives, case management and community relations. Prior to his current role, he served as the regional CEO and hospital administrator for Paradise Valley, Ariz-based Mountain View Medical Center and Florence (Ariz.) Hospital.

​​Casey Greene. President of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids (Iowa). Mr. Greene, president of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids since August 2023, oversees the operations of a 532-bed community hospital, various clinics and care facilities. Joining the organization in 2019 as vice president and COO, he has helped guide the hospital through the Covid-19 pandemic, recovery from a derecho storm and national staffing challenges. Mr. Greene also chaired a systemwide committee on workplace violence prevention. With over 20 years of experience in operational leadership, he remains actively involved in the community, serving on numerous non-profit boards and committees in Eastern Iowa.

Drew Grossman. CEO of Baptist Health Mariners Hospital and Baptist Health Fisherman's Community Hospital (Coral Gables, Fla.). Mr. Grossman joined Mariners as CEO in 2021. He also leads Fishermen's Community Hospital, which reopened as a new facility in 2021 and opened its new medical arts facility in April 2024. For years, he has helped drive the success of Baptist Health South Florida, the largest healthcare system in the region, by developing hospitals in the Florida Keys. He first joined the system from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, Mo. Previously, he was with Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health, serving as CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs (Fla.) and Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Fort Lauderdale. He also held leadership positions at Cleveland Clinic in Weston and Parkway Medical Center in North Miami Beach. Prior to that, he served as assistant administrator at Inglewood, Calif.-based Centinela Hospital Medical Center.

John "Shanon" Hamilton. Administrator of Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton Hospital (Clanton, Ala.). Mr. Hamilton is the Administrator of Ascension St. Vincent’s Chilton Hospital and is responsible for its operational effectiveness as well as directing it towards constant improvement in its key objectives. He initiates and implements process improvement strategies relating to workflow, quality care and patient safety. He also represents the facility and organization on systemwide initiatives and strategic programming and policy development for sustained growth. He is a lifelong resident of Chilton County and is dedicated to serving the community. He has helped to add additional offerings for the hospital such as the new wound care center, sleep center, the addition of new 3D mammography technology and the building of a new professional office building that will house additional specialties.

J. William “Bill” Hankins. CEO of AVALA (Covington, La.). Mr. Hankins, CEO of AVALA, holds comprehensive responsibility for the operational and financial success of the organization, including the physician network and its services. His role involves overseeing all aspects of the organization's facilities, including financial management, IT, human resources and customer service, ensuring compliance with regulations and strategic planning. Mr. Hankins aims to enhance efficiencies and drive optimal performance while adhering to compliance protocols and engaging directly with payers. With over four decades of healthcare experience, Mr. Hankins leads with a clear vision, guided by data-driven decision-making and a commitment to integrity. He fosters a positive company culture, balances stakeholder needs, and promotes teamwork and innovation to ensure AVALA's competitiveness and societal impact. Mr. Hankins is on the AVALA board of directors, medical executive committee and more.

Martha Henley. CEO of Unity Medical Center (Manchester, Tenn.). Ms. Henley has held her position at Unity Medical Center for 13 years. She acts as a liaison between hospital employees, medical staff, the board of directors, local community members and external vendors. She successfully consolidated two nearby rural hospitals into a unified, operationally-sound facility and converted Unity Medical Center from a for-profit to a nonprofit hospital. Additionally, she serves as the COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based Java Medical Group, where she leads initiatives to improve rural hospitals across the nation. Unity Medical Center has earned numerous accolades under Ms. Henley’s leadership.

Edward Herrman. President and CEO of Hays Medical Center (Hays, Kan.). Mr. Herrman was appointed CEO and president in 2017. Prior to this, he was president of Enid, Okla.-based Integris Bass Baptist Health Center. He is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Paul Hinchey, MD. COO of University Hospitals (Cleveland). Dr. Hinchey is an established researcher, author and international lecturer. He oversees University Hospitals Community Delivery Network's business development, financial performance, and leadership recruitment and advancement. He led the integration of the Lake Health system, comprising 11 facilities, including three acute care hospitals, into the University Hospitals Health System. Dr. Hinchey also expanded UH's hospitalist model to more community hospitals.

Bill Hoefer. President of Corewell Health Zeeland and Pennock Hospitals (Mich.). Mr. Hoefer was named president of Zeeland Community Hospital in 2021. He has 26 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Before coming to Zeeland, he was COO of St. Louis, Mo.-based Mercy Hospital South.

Timothy J. Hogan. President and Chief Hospital Executive of Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center and Executive Vice President of Care Transformation Services for Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.). In his dual leadership roles, Mr. Hogan oversees service lines including cardiovascular, oncology, orthopedic, women's services and neuroscience, ensuring alignment with industry best practices. Since taking on these positions in 2020, Mr. Hogan has spearheaded plans for the expansion of the emergency care center and directed the proposal of an inpatient oncology unit. Mr. Hogan has also created strategic partnerships to enhance cancer care services and has implemented comprehensive plans and co-management agreements to improve service delivery across the network. He is deeply dedicated to quality improvement and efficient service delivery within the health system.

John Horner. President and CEO of MHP Major Hospital (Shelbyville, Ind.). Mr. Horner has served as president and CEO of MHP since 2008. Under his leadership, MPH has achieved distinction by being recognized as a top 100 hospital in America and top technology hospital by Thompson-Reuters and Truven Health, respectively. In 2020, Mr. Horner was honored with the Distinguished Service Award by the Indiana Hospital Association for his accomplishments in enhancing hospital services.

Loy Howard. President and CEO of Tanner Health System (Carrollton, Ga.). Mr. Howard has led Tanner Health System as CEO since 1994, overseeing its expansion from two hospitals to five and more than 30 medical practices across Georgia and Alabama. With guidance from the board of directors, he oversees all aspects of Tanner's operations. Under his leadership, Tanner's revenue has surpassed $1.2 billion. He has expanded clinical services significantly, including cancer care, heart care and neurology, among others. Mr. Howard has also initiated programs to introduce high school students to healthcare careers and expanded nursing education in partnership with the University of West Georgia. Additionally, he's been instrumental in community health initiatives like the Get Healthy, Live Well program.

Shawn Howard. President and CEO of McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center. Mr. Howard was appointed president and CEO in 2022. Under his leadership, the hospital has implemented a wage increase plan, increased access to leadership for employees and created an education plan for staff and physicians to create a better line of communication for patients. Mr. Howard also has formed strong partnerships with Oklahoma City-based OU Health and Oklahoma Heart Hospital to increase inpatient support for physicians and providers.

David Huffstutler. President and CEO of St. David's HealthCare (Austin, Texas). Mr. Huffstutler was named president and CEO in 2011. In 2019, he was honored by the Texas Hospital Association as the recipient of the 2018 Earl M. Collier Award for Distinguished Health Care Administration. The award recognizes outstanding executives who have distinguished themselves through their contributions to the healthcare industry and their profession.

Lisa Iachetti, BSN, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive at Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). With more than four decades of dedicated service and leadership in healthcare, Ms. Iachetti has utilized her strategic vision and operational expertise to significantly enhance Palisades Medical Center's impact on the communities it serves. Ms. Iachetti's career trajectory has brought her from emergency department nursing to executive leadership, all while maintaining a focus on patient-centered care and community health. In addition to her clinical background, she brings extensive experience in healthcare administration and strategic planning. Thanks to her integrity and transformative leadership, Ms. Iachetti has earned accolades including the Hudson County Chamber of Commerce Health Industry Leader Nomination and the Distinguished Citizen Award.

Amy Jerdee. President and CEO of St. Francis Regional Medical Center (Shakopee, Minn.). Ms. Jerdee, president and CEO of St. Francis Regional Medical Center since June 2019, has driven significant growth and financial stability at the hospital. She oversees all daily operations for St. Francis, a 93-bed nonprofit community hospital co-owned by Minneapolis-based Allina Health, Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health and Bloomington, Minn.-based HealthPartners Park Nicollet. The hospital sees over 36,000 emergency visits, 5,600 inpatient admissions and 900 births annually. Under Ms. Jerdee's leadership, the hospital expanded its cancer clinic in 2021, added six mental health crisis beds in 2022 and increased urgent care access in 2023. She has successfully managed the tri-ownership model to secure support for a new ambulatory surgery building, which will open in late 2024. Ms. Jerdee has maintained strong financial health with positive operating margins and improved employee retention, fostering a supportive and healthy work culture.

Jarrod Johnson. President of UPMC Carlisle (Pittsburgh). In his role as president of UPMC Carlisle Hospital, Mr. Johnson is responsible for the operational and strategic leadership of the 169-bed hospital, 29 ambulatory and specialty sites, ambulatory surgery center and outpatient cancer center. He oversees the growth of programs and services, the quality and delivery of healthcare, and community engagement. He has assisted in the opening of a level II neonatal intensive care unit, the expansion of medical oncology, a revamp of surgical services and the launch of child advocacy programs. Under his leadership, UPMC Carlisle was named a LeapFrog Top General Hospital for 2023, acquired a new plastic surgery service line and pain management service line, launched a new primary care clinic, continued to reduce length of stay by one day, and improved engagement by five percentage points.

Russ Johnson. President and CEO of LMH Health (Lawrence, Kan.). Mr. Johnson was named president and CEO of LMH Health in 2016. He has more than 37 years of experience in the healthcare industry. In 2007 he received the American Hospital Association's national recognition for his accomplishments as a small or rural hospital leader. He also received the Rural Healthcare Excellence Award from the Colorado Rural Health Center in 2007.

Wade Johnson. CEO of St. Peter's Health (Helena, Mont.). Mr. Johnson was appointed CEO of St. Peter's Health in 2017. Before coming to St. Peter's Health he was CEO of Emmett, Idaho.-based Valor Health. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Regginald Jordan. Executive Director of Montefiore Wakefield Hospital and Vice President of Clinical Services for Montefiore Health System (New York City). Over the past five years, Mr. Jordan has introduced 40 new clinical programs and services at Montefiore Wakefield Hospital, aiming to provide safe, world-class patient care to the community. Under his leadership, the hospital earned the Magnet designation for nursing excellence and achieved the Joint Commission's Gold Seal Accreditation for Advanced Certification for total hip and knee replacement surgery. He helped Wakefield to earn recognition as a “baby-friendly birth facility” by Baby-Friendly USA, with over 30,500 newborn deliveries, 250,000 inpatient admissions/discharges and 800,000 emergency room visits. In March 2023, the medical ICU at Wakefield was awarded the Gold Level American Association of Critical Care Nursing Beacon Award, recognizing exceptional patient care in the Bronx.

Phillip Kambic. President and CEO of Riverside Healthcare (Kankakee, Ill.). Mr. Kambic joined Riverside Healthcare in 1985, serving in various leadership positions including senior vice president and COO. He was appointed president and CEO in January 2006. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives. Under his leadership, Riverside Medical Center has received numerous awards and recognitions, including multiple IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospital Awards and several IBM Watson Health 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital Awards. The system also now serves five counties and has doubled its net asset size.

William Kenley. CEO of AnMed (Anderson, S.C.). Mr. Kenley leads AnMed as CEO, overseeing hospitals and clinical sites that serve nearly half a million residents. Under his guidance, AnMed has undergone significant expansion projects, including a $75 million modernization effort and the creation of a $40 million ambulatory care campus. Mr. Kenley focuses on improving the patient experience through innovative technologies like Cedar for billing and by redefining AnMed as a trusted aggregator for community care coordination. He fosters a positive organizational culture and has expanded partnerships with organizations like Charleston, S.C.-based MUSC Health. Mr. Kenley champions strategic plans to address access and affordability issues, including adopting new technologies like a Medicaid enrollment tool.

Nizar Kifaieh, MD. President and CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital (Secaucus, N.J.). Mr. Kifaieh has served as president and CEO of Hudson Regional Hospital since January 2018. He has led the facility through a $10 million capital improvement campaign and improved the patient experience through a patient liaison team for pediatrics, geriatrics and emergency room visitors. Hudson Regional Hospital was designated the official COVID-19 testing site for Hudson County in March 2020 under his leadership.

Chris Klay. President and CEO of HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital and HSHS St. Joseph's (O’Fallon and Highland, Ill.). Mr. Klay was named president and CEO of HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital, where he previously served as division director of rehabilitation services for the system's western Wisconsin division, in 2017. He also assumed the role of president and CEO for HSHS St. Joseph's in June 2023. Since joining the system in 2009, he has been responsible for a variety of operations, including inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation and respiratory therapy. Mr. Klay began his healthcare career in 2000 as a physical therapist.

Thomas Kleinhanzl. President and CEO at Frederick (Md.) Health. Overseeing a nonprofit, community-owned health system with over 4,000 team members and 25 locations, Mr. Kleinhanzl has led Frederick Health for nearly 20 years. His leadership has been marked by significant advancements in healthcare services, including the introduction of a neonatal intensive care unit, an interventional cardiology program, and a stroke center. Mr. Kleinhanzl has also driven innovation in genomic medicine and spearheaded the Critical Care Project, which expanded emergency and critical care facilities. Under his guidance, Frederick Health implemented the Meditech Expanse EHR, improving care coordination and reducing sepsis mortality by 65%.

Scott Knight. CEO of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital (Sacramento, Calif.). As the CEO of Sutter Tracy Community Hospital, Mr. Knight oversees all operations for the 77-bed acute care hospital, managing a $650 million operating budget and over 600 employees, serving more than 100,000 people. He is responsible for driving growth in hospital service lines, procedural cases and community outreach efforts. His leadership led to double-digit growth in procedural cases at STCH, resulting in expanded surgical care capacity within the Sutter Health system. He has demonstrated financial stewardship by doubling earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization at the hospital, ensuring sustainability and enabling investments in critical areas of improvement. Under his leadership, STCH earned national recognition for clinical and quality ratings, while his strategic recruitment efforts have led to success in workforce optimization and the stabilization of clinical service lines.

Felissa Koernig. President and CEO of Oneida (N.Y.) Health. Ms. Koernig was named president and CEO of Oneida Health in September 2023. She brings over 15 years of strategic and operational management leadership experience, most recently serving as president of 65-bed Guthrie Corning (N.Y.) Hospital. Upon assuming her new role, she became the first female CEO in the full service community hospital's 125-year history.

Steve Lail. President and CEO of Down East Community Hospital and Calais Community Hospital (Machias and Calais, Maine). Mr. Lail directs both Down East Community Hospital and Calais Hospital, two critical access hospitals that provide necessary services to an underserved area. His main goal is to preserve resources and deliver care to patients in a financially viable manner. Thanks to his efforts, Down East Community Hospital has expanded services and achieved a positive bottom line for several years.

John Langlois. CEO of Riverview Regional Medical Center (Gadsden, Ala.). As CEO of Riverview Regional Medical Center, a 281-bed acute care facility with 700 employees and 200 medical staff members, Mr. Langlois makes daily operational and financial decisions to ensure the safe, quality delivery of care. He implements evidenced-based practice measures and holds all departments to high performance improvement standards. Despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, his leadership has allowed the hospital to stay financially stable.

Michael Lauf. President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare (Hyannis, Mass.). Mr. Lauf has overseen operations for Cape Cod Healthcare's 450 physicians and 5,300 employees since December 2010. He also served as the system's chief operating officer for two years. Prior to joining Cape Cod Healthcare, Mr. Lauf was chief operating officer of Bristol Medical Center, a 348-bed hospital in Bristol, Tenn.

Mary Leahy, MD. CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System (Valhalla, N.Y.). Dr. Leahy is responsible for setting the strategic vision and direction for systemwide operations and performance for three community hospitals – Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, N.Y., Bon Secours Community Hospital in Port Jervis, N.Y., and St. Anthony Community Hospital in Warwick, N.Y. Dr. Leahy is a board-certified internist who has been practicing medicine in her community for over 30 years. As the CEO of Bon Secours Charity Health System, Dr. Leahy played a key role in facilitating the joint venture between the system and the flagship Westchester Medical Center in 2015. As a result, Bon Secours Charity Health System is now a member of WMCHealth, which allows it to expand advanced clinical services to people living and working in Rockland and Orange counties and surrounding areas. In 2015, Dr. Leahy was also instrumental in securing a $24.5 million grant from the State of New York’s Capital Restructuring Financing Program for an extensive Medical Village project.

Amy E. Lee. President and COO of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital. A seasoned hospital executive for more than 25 years, Ms. Lee leads Nantucket Cottage Hospital in its mission to care for the island’s residents and its many seasonal visitors. Under her leadership, the hospital has also worked to help address the significant socioeconomic challenges for those who live and work on the island year-round. The hospital has increased access to care across more than 30 specialties on island through a combination of telehealth, in-person visiting providers, and the education of current on-island caregivers. Her efforts to expedite care in the emergency department have resulted in a 15-minute door-to-provider time for patients, even during the busy tourist season when the island population swells. Under her leadership, Nantucket Cottage Hospital has made strides to address housing, the most critical need of its workforce and community. In the past two years, the hospital has acquired or built 10 new housing units with 38 bedrooms using funds from the last capital campaign. In 2023, the organization hired a first-of-its-kind housing coordinator who helps find housing solutions in the community. Prior to joining Nantucket Cottage Hospital, Ms. Lee served as COO and vice president at Central Maine Medical Group and Central Maine Healthcare in Lewiston.

Stuart Levine, MD. President of MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center (Baltimore). As president of MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Dr. Levine oversees all aspects of hospital operations for the 354-bed hospital. He hones in on patient care optimization, growth of clinical programs and services, physician and staff recruitment and retention, and quality and compliance. Dr. Levine makes an effort to build and cultivate valuable partnerships with nearby organizations as well. Cumulatively, his work helps position the hospital as the ideal local choice for comprehensive medical care. He also serves as senior vice president of Columbia, Md.-based Medstar Health.

Myron Lewis. President and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System (Findlay, Ohio). Mr. Lewis was named president and CEO of Blanchard Valley Health System in 2021. He previously served as the president of Spectrum Health Zeeland (Mich.) Community Hospital. Mr. Lewis also has a variety of previous community affiliations, including a position on the board of directors for Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Health Pointe Integrated Care Campus.

Gordon Lintz. President and Chief Administrative Officer of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System (Morristown, Tenn.). Mr. Lintz has been the president and chief administrative officer of Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, a member of Knoxville, Tenn.-based Covenant Health, since 2012. He oversees the 167-bed facility, which has supported its local eight counties in East Tennessee for 125 years. He is committed to improving access to high-quality healthcare and recruiting skilled primary and specialty physicians to the area. Under his guidance, the system has seen improvements in patient safety, including a 33% reduction in the harm index in 2023 compared to the year prior. Mr. Lintz also played a key role in overseeing the construction of Morristown-Hamblen West, a new outpatient healthcare facility that opened in the summer of 2023. He is actively involved in bringing new technologies to the community as well, such as robotic technology for knee replacements, an updated computerized tomography imaging scanner and new state-of-the-art angiography equipment.

Svetlana Lipyanskaya. CEO at NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health. With a focus on enhancing access and quality of care, Ms. Lipyanskaya has spearheaded transformative initiatives including the opening of the new Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospital and renovations of the Health and Wellness Institute. Her leadership has introduced critical services like a cardiac catheterization lab and neuro-interventional care, setting new standards in patient treatment. Beyond her executive role, Ms. Lipyanskaya contributes to healthcare leadership as a board member at the Healthcare Association of New York State and as an adjunct professor at NYU’s school of global public health. She has received numerous awards and nominations for advancing community health and healthcare delivery in New York City.

Bill Little. CEO of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center (Hartsville, S.C.). Mr. Little is in his seventh year as CEO of Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center and has worked in the healthcare industry for over 20 years. He has operational oversight for the 116-bed, acute-care facility and its employed multispecialty provider practices. He leads an organization of more than 700 associates and medical staff. The hospital is owned by ScionHealth and has a clinical affiliation with the Medical University of South Carolina. Under his leadership, the hospital earned an "A" safety grade from LeapFrog.

Floyd Long. CEO of NYC Health+Hospital/Carter (New York City). Mr. Long has served as the CEO of NYC Health+Hospital/Carter since 2015. Among his many accomplishments, Mr. Long led the opening and operation of an acute care hospital in response to COVID-19 in a record two-week time. He manages the hospital's $80 million budget.

​​Tammy Loosbrock. CEO of Sanford Luverne (Minn.) Clinic and Sanford Rock Rapids (Minn.) Clinic. Ms. Loosbrock serves as CEO for Sanford Luverne and Rock Rapids Clinics. She leads by tackling challenges head-on, and has been known to personally make ambulance runs when staffing shortages arise. She has also taken on tasks like organizing materials management storage to optimize space and reduce costs. In addition to her hands-on approach, Ms. Loosbrock is deeply involved in community initiatives. She serves on a local daycare board in an effort to support her employees and address community needs. She also mentors students and promotes healthcare careers in local schools and is involved in the Luverne Rotary Club and the Rock County Food Shelf Board.

Chris Lumsden. President and CEO, Northern Regional Hospital (Mount Airy, N.C.). With 35 years of healthcare administration experience, Mr. Lumsden is an experienced leader. He previously served as president and administrator of Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, Va. He is also an American College of Healthcare Executives fellow and a licensed nursing home administrator.

James Machado. Regional President, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside (Jacksonville, Fla.) and Ascension St. Vincent's St. Johns County (Fla.). Mr. Machado has been with Ascension since 2016. He previously served at Health Management Associates in COO and CEO positions in the company's regional medical centers. He is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Christina Maguire. President and CEO of Mount Desert Island Hospital (Bar Harbor, Maine). Ms. Maguire oversees care and delivery at Mount Desert Island's 25-bed critical access hospital. As CEO and president, she makes sure to be hands on in hospital activities. Ms. Maguire is also a member of the CFO Council for the Maine Hospital Association.

Marcia Manker. CEO of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center (Fountain Valley and Laguna Hills, Calif.). Ms. Manker leads MemorialCare’s Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center, which are continually named as Best Hospitals in Orange County by readers of The Orange County Register. Under her leadership, the hospitals developed several centers of excellence, including MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute, MemorialCare Cancer Institute and MemorialCare Breast Centers. She recently led an initiative on women’s health at Saddleback Medical Center with construction of the Women’s Health Pavilion, opening in phases throughout 2024. This first-of-its-kind facility includes Southern California’s largest breast center, breast surgical oncology, OB/GYN and specialty services. Other accolades include Magnet designation for nursing excellence and multiple “A” grades from The Leapfrog Group. Ms. Manker was honored as Woman of the Year by California State Assembly and Soroptimist International and was Orange County Vietnamese American Lions Club Business Leader of the Year. She serves on the University of California, Irvine executive leadership council, the Paul Merage School of Business advisory board and University of Southern California Sol Price School of Public Policy advisory board.

Thibaut van Marcke. Senior Vice President, Orlando Health Southeast Region, and President, Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital (Orlando, Fla.). Mr. van Marcke serves as senior vice president of Orlando Health’s Southeast region and president of Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital. As a member of the Orlando Health senior executive team, he manages operational strategy for the organization's Southeast region. The 285-bed hospital has served Orlando for 40 years and is award-winning such as its 2022 "A" Hospital Safety Grad by Leapfrog. He prioritizes building a culture of collaboration which leads to growth and quality performance.

J. Michael Marsh. President and CEO of Overlake Medical Center & Clinics (Bellevue, Wash.). Mr. Marsh, president and CEO of 349-bed Overlake Medical Center & Clinics, has nearly four decades of experience in strategy, business development and operations supporting hospitals and health systems. In his role, he oversees all aspects of the system, including operations, care delivery, strategic planning, financial management and regulatory compliance. Mr. Marsh guided the organization through the completion of the campus renewal Project FutureCare in 2023 and has also helped lead the formation of the Eastside Health Alliance/Eastside Health Network, a joint effort between Overlake and Kirkland, Wash.-based EvergreenHealth. His leadership has led to continuous top-decile performance in patient safety and quality, including Leapfrog "A" safety grades and Healthgrades awards for patient safety excellence. Before joining Overlake in April 2014, he spent 26 years with Providence Health and Services in Renton, Wash., in a variety of positions.

Connie Martin. President and Chief Administrative Officer at Fort Loudoun Medical Center (Lenoir City, Tenn.). In her role as president and chief administrative officer of Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Ms. Martin has successfully led the hospital through a period of growth and expansion, including the development of new intensive and critical care units. She is an advocate for innovative services such as the "ER call-ahead" program, and actively engages with the local community to address key health needs through collaborative partnerships and educational initiatives. Additionally, her efforts to recruit new physicians have contributed to the hospital's ability to meet the growing demand for specialized medical services. As a respected member of Covenant Health's senior leadership team, Ms. Martin's strategic vision and focus on quality, service and patient care have been instrumental in advancing the mission of the organization. In addition to her responsibilities at Fort Loudoun Medical Center, Ms. Martin holds leadership positions on the boards of the Loudon County Chamber of Commerce and Roane State Community College Medical Lab Technician advisory board.

Brandon McBride. CEO and Administrator, Logan (Utah) Regional Hospital. Mr. McBride has been with Intermountain Healthcare for more than 13 years. He leads Logan Regional Hospital, which has 130 staffed beds. Before coming to Intermountain, he served as an operations director at Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Mike McCafferty. CEO of Sheridan (Wyo.) Memorial Hospital. Mr. McCafferty oversees operations at Sheridan Memorial, an 88-bed hospital. He strives to foster a culture of kindness and compassion throughout the hospital. CMS gave Sheridan Memorial an overall five-star rating in 2021.

Matthew McDonald, MD. President and CEO of Children's Specialized Hospital (West Orange, N.J.). Dr. McDonald oversees all clinical and business operations at New Jersey’s only pediatric rehabilitation hospital and 13 outpatient facilities, caring for over 40,000 patients with unique health challenges each year. He is also responsible for the more than 1,700 team members across the state. Additionally, he has oversight for a research center focused on improving care for autism, brain injuries, chronic health conditions, cognition and mobility in pediatric patients and also oversees the partnership with Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. He has led many projects that redefine and expand how medical professionals treat children with special healthcare needs, including his work to develop a toolkit for patients with autism spectrum disorder and their families to ensure a smooth transition from child care to adult care. Dr. McDonald’s professional accomplishments include the execution of a robust, $90 million three-year strategic plan focused on significant ambulatory expansion, improved outcomes, and enhanced research and innovation through key strategic partnerships. Emphasizing the synergies of operational excellence and culture, Dr. McDonald led the reduction of serious safety events by 50% and raised patient experience scores to a three-year high.

Cheryl McIntire. CEO and CFO of Lehigh Regional Medical Prime Healthcare (Lehigh Acres, Fla.). As CEO, Ms. McIntire is responsible for all hospital operations. She conducts assessments to determine key specialties and recruits to meet the needs of the community. As CFO, she is also responsible for maintaining the financial performance of the hospital. She is passionate about delivering the highest standard of quality care which is evident with the quality and safety awards that Lehigh Regional Medical Center has achieved while under her leadership such as its appearance on Fortune’s “100 Top Hospitals” list.

Thomas Mee, BSN, RN. CEO at North Country Healthcare (Whitefield, N.H.). Harnessing more than 30 years in healthcare administration, Mr. Mee has unified three competitive healthcare organizations under a single EHR, improving population health management. His leadership earned him the "Healthcare Leader of the Year" and the MHA Healthcare Leadership Award in 2017. Mr. Mee is also a prominent advocate for rural healthcare, focusing on staff engagement and Lean Six Sigma training to enhance recruitment and retention. Under his leadership, North Country Healthcare has been named one of CHIME’s Most Wired healthcare organizations for three consecutive years.

Jeff Mengenhausen. CEO, Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health. Mr. Mengenhausen has led Montrose Regional Health's 57-bed facility since August 2021. He has more than 15 years of leadership experience in a variety of sectors. Before his current role, Mr. Mengenhausen served as CEO of Madelia (Minn.) Health.

Caitlin Miller, BSN, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive at Hackensack Meridian Bayshore Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). With a background that includes roles as vice president of operations and nurse manager at Bayshore Medical Center, Ms. Miller assumed the interim presidency in September 2022 and was appointed permanently in February 2023. Ms. Miller's leadership focuses on enhancing patient care through strategic planning, fostering community relationships, overseeing daily operations, managing emergency responses, and guiding financial planning and budgeting efforts. Her tenure has been marked by multiple awards for patient safety and quality care, including recognition as a top general hospital and LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader.

Thomas Miller. President, Aurora BayCare Medical Center (Green Bay, Wis.). Mr. Miller's leadership can be seen throughout Aurora BayCare Medical Center, a 167-bed acute care tertiary hospital. He joined Aurora in 2019 as vice president of operations. He helped open Aurora BayCare Health Center in Kaukauna, Wis., and designed the hospital's COVID-19 incident command structure.

George Mikitarian. President and CEO of Parrish Medical Center (Titusville, Fla.). Mr. Mikitarian has led Parrish Medical Center as its president and CEO since 2001. With his guidance, Parrish has become widely recognized for its commitment to patient safety and is the nation's first and only healthcare organization to earn The Joint Commission's Integrated Care certification. In 2016, Mr. Mikitarian introduced Parrish Healthcare, a regional network of collaborative health service providers that aims to achieve integrated healing care for patients, families and communities.

Shawn Molsberger. Senior Vice President of Orlando (Fla.) Health Northeast Region and President of Orlando Health South Seminole Hospital (Longwood, Fla.). Mr. Molsberger fosters a culture of collaboration, support and encouragement throughout Orlando Health. Through his leadership, the hospital hit the 92nd percentile on the last team member engagement survey. In 2022, Orlando Health landed on Forbes' "America's Best Large Employers'' list.

Michele Morrison, RN. President and Chief Hospital Executive at Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center (Edison, N.J.). Ms. Morrison’s leadership has driven an organizational redesign and strategic development initiatives at Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center, significantly improving efficiencies and outcomes. She has been pivotal in transitioning the hospital from medical to advanced surgical programs. She has successfully navigated both union and non-union environments, enhancing team member engagement and satisfaction. Collaborating with the SOMC Foundation, she has secured substantial funding for surgical expansions and robotics. Her strategic vision includes advancing the nursery to a level II NICU to meet community needs. Ms. Morrison’s leadership is marked by her commitment to quality care, operational excellence, and strong community relationships.

Shawn Morrow. President of UnityPoint Health–Quad Cities Market (Illinois). Mr. Morrow oversees strategic direction and resources for four community hospitals, a behavioral health center, a heart center, maternity care facilities, a nursing college, and two philanthropic foundations. UnityPoint Health–Trinity, under Mr. Morrow's leadership, boasts 348 beds and over 4,000 staff members, handling significant patient volumes annually. With extensive experience in healthcare leadership, including at Show Low, Ariz.-based Summit Healthcare and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, Mr. Morrow prioritizes clinical quality improvement and sustainable healthcare practices. Since joining UnityPoint Health in 2023, he has focused on community engagement, strategic planning, and enhancing patient experiences, leveraging his expertise to navigate the evolving healthcare landscape.

Brian Murphy, MD. CEO of Valley View Hospital (Glenwood Springs, Colo.). Dr. Murphy served the Glenwood Springs community for 18 years as a board-certified urologist. He now leads Valley View's 78-bed hospital. He has served in a variety of roles at Valley View, including chief of staff and chief medical officer.

Lisa Nichols. Administrator of Ascension St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital (Pell City, Ala.). Ms. Nichols is responsible for the day-to-day operations of St. Vincent’s St. Clair Hospital. She also looks out for its long-term strategic initiatives of service line growth and meeting key metrics. She is dedicated to building trust in her organization across all partners and employees. Under her leadership, the 40-bed hospital has increased the volume in its emergency department. Its patient experience and quality measures have also continued to exceed its health system’s goals.

Gregory Nielsen. CEO at East Jefferson Medical Center (Metairie, La.). Mr. Nielsen assumed his role as CEO of East Jefferson Medical Center, part of New Orleans-based LCMC Health, following a successful tenure as interim CEO. During his time as interim CEO, he spearheaded EJGH's evolution into an academic center of excellence in collaboration with Tulane University. His career background spans various leadership positions, including COO at LCMC Health and roles at Brentwood, Tenn.-based American Physician Partners and Regional Care Hospital Partners. Mr. Nielsen's focus remains on advancing EJGH's clinical and educational missions and ensuring exceptional patient care across Jefferson Parish, supported by his deep expertise and dedication as a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Michelle Niermann. President and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids (Iowa) and COO for UnityPoint Health East Division. Ms. Niermann, president and CEO of UnityPoint Health-Cedar Rapids, has been with UnityPoint Health since 1999. She has since held a variety of positions at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids and UnityPoint. In August 2023, she assumed the additional role of COO UnityPoint Health's East Division, where she oversees operations at UnityPoint Health hospitals in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Dubuque, Quad Cities and Madison, Wis. She is also a board member of the Iowa Association of Healthcare Leaders.

Timothy O'Brien. CEO of Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center (Montclair, N.J.). Mr. O'Brien is responsible for decision-making, overall operations and resource management, and serving as the liaison between the board of directors and corporate operations. He leads the strategic direction of the hospital to ensure its long-term success. This includes monitoring key performance indicators, evaluating the effectiveness of business processes, and implementing changes to improve performance and productivity. He actively encourages his team to participate in volunteer opportunities and engage with local organizations. Additionally, his dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion is evident in his efforts to support various communities and foster a culture of belonging within the hospital. By building strong relationships with medical staff and prioritizing teamwork, he has facilitated advancements in key areas such as cardiology and neurology, enhanced patient care and fostered a culture of innovation and excellence.

Eric Packer. CEO and Administrator of Cedar City Hospital (Salt Lake City). Mr. Packer has 30 years of healthcare leadership experience. He joined Intermountain in 1995 and has since served in a number of leadership positions for the health system. In 2020, the Utah Department of Health named Mr. Packer CEO of the year.

Jason Paret. CEO of Catalina Island Medical Center (Avalon, Calif.). As CEO of Catalina Island Medical Center, Mr. Paret forms and drives the vision of the organization. He ensures the appropriate allocation of fiscal, physical and human resources while directing operations, programs and finances to ensure the delivery of high quality healthcare services. Mr. Paret has aided the organization in doubling its revenues since the beginning of his tenure in 2016. In addition, he developed and passed a $100 million ballot measure to fund a replacement facility on the island, cultivated a relationship with Irvine, Calif.-based UCI Health to raise patient satisfaction rates and improved efficiency of the operating board.

Chris Peek. President and CEO of CaroMont Health (Gastonia, N.C.). Mr. Peek leads CaroMont Health, a regional health system that is the county's largest employer. The health system is comprised of CaroMount Regional Medical Center, CaroMont Medical Group, Courtland Terrace and Gaston Hospice. Mr. Peek was crucial in growing CaroMont from a single 400-bed hospital to a multihospital system. His influence also led to a joint venture nursing program with a local community college and the development of a masters nursing program with a local university.

Daniel Peterson. CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital (Santa Rosa, Calif.). As its CEO, Mr. Peterson leads Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital, a state-of-the-art acute care hospital in the North Bay region of San Francisco. In his role, Mr. Peterson oversees all operations for a 124-bed general acute care hospital, an outpatient infusion center, surgical clinics and a family medicine residency program. He is responsible for a $300 million operating budget and over 1,000 employees.

Dennis Pfleiger. President, St. Luke's Upper Bucks Campus and St. Luke's Quakertown Campus (Quakertown, Pa.). Mr. Pfleiger joined St. Luke's in 2017 as COO. Before joining St. Luke's, he served as vice president of Einstein Healthcare Network in East Norriton, Pa. He specializes in physician relations and recruitment, productivity enhancement, operations, patient flow and population health.

Jason Pilant. President and Chief Administrative Officer of Roane Medical Center (Harriman, Tenn.). Mr. Pliant is the president and chief administrative officer of Roane Medical Center, a role he has been in since 2017. He is responsible for the operation of the hospital. In addition, he develops and analyzes business plans to maximize productivity and efficiency, and he works with hospital staff to improve patient safety. He serves as a member of Covenant Health's senior leadership team, working alongside other facility administrators and health system executives to accomplish strategic goals.

Cathy Pimple, DNP, RN. CEO at Newman Regional Health (Emporia, Kan.). With over 30 years of healthcare experience, Dr. Pimple has significantly contributed to improving clinical processes and instilling high-quality standards in both clinical and non-clinical settings. Under her leadership, Newman Regional Health has achieved national and regional recognition for its chronic care management and sepsis compliance, placing in the 90th percentile nationwide for SEP-1 compliance. Additionally, she has overseen substantial investments in nursing education through a partnership with Emporia State University’s Simulation Hospital. Dr. Pimple also serves as an adjunct faculty member at Emporia State University and has been instrumental in earning multiple accolades for Newman Regional Health, including recognition as a Top 100 Community Access Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health for 2023.

Stephen Porter. CEO at Piedmont Fayette Hospital (Fayetteville, Ga.). Mr. Porter was appointed CEO in 2019 with more than 25 years of healthcare experience behind him. He joined the hospital after serving as CEO of Roper St. Francis Healthcare in Charleston, S.C., where he led a $150 million expansion. At Piedmont, he oversees a 282-bed acute care nonprofit hospital with more than 2,000 employees and 900 physicians.

Amber Price, DNP, RN. President of Sentara Williamsburg (Va.) Regional Medical Center. Dr. Price is a certified nurse-midwife who was appointed to her position in February. She was previously vice president of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's TriStar division, where she oversaw the construction of two hospitals and the creation of a maternal and neonatal helicopter flight program. She now oversees a 145-bed facility that has been recognized as one of the top 100 hospitals in the U.S. by Watson Health.

Michael Prilutsky. President and CEO of Jersey City (N.J.) Medical Center. Mr. Prilutsky's time as president and CEO of Jersey City Medical Center has focused on enhancing healthcare, fostering community partnerships and expanding services to meet the needs of Hudson County residents. Under his leadership, the medical center has seen significant growth, including the addition of state-of-the-art facilities such as a new emergency department and a maternity wing. Mr. Prilutsky's strategic vision has positioned the hospital as a regional leader, driving innovation in healthcare services and patient care. His commitment to excellence is reflected in the numerous awards and recognitions the medical center has received, including honors from the American College of Surgeons and the American Nurses Credentialing Center. With a dedication to improving community health outcomes holistically, Mr. Prilutsky has led initiatives like the Green Apple Rx Food FARMacy.

Steve Purves. President and CEO of Valleywise Health (Phoenix). Mr. Purves joined Valleywise Health as president and CEO in 2013. He works with the publicly-elected five-member board of directors to provide executive leadership for the organization. Mr. Purves has transformed the old “county” health system, winning overwhelming support by Maricopa County voters in 2014 to fund a nearly $1 billion bond issue to build a new network of community health centers and a new acute care hospital to replace the legacy facility established in 1971. Upon joining the system, he led it out of dire financial straits, leading it to achieve over $170 million in fiscal improvements since 2014. Mr. Purves spearheaded efforts to acquire the Maryvale Hospital, bridging a substantial gap in care access for the area. In 2019, Valleywise Health reopened its emergency department and converted the rest of the hospital into a 192-bed behavioral health center to address growing mental health needs. The most visible construction project remains the building of a new Valleywise Health Medical Center. Once completed in April 2024, the 10-story, 673,000-square-foot tower will include 233 private patient rooms. The new Arizona Burn Center will treat patients in a centralized center, nearly triple in size from the current facility.

Melody Trimble. CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare (Columbus, Ga.). Ms. Trimble, oversees all strategic and financial operations at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, a 73-year-old community hospital and health system consisting of two campuses: a 290-bed acute care hospital and the 85-bed Bradley Center behavioral health hospital. St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, which has more than 120 employed providers and includes 17 physician practices, generates approximately $400 million in revenue while serving patients in West Georgia and East Alabama. Ms. Trimble executes the health system’s strategic plan for clinical quality and safety, growth and sustainability, recruitment and retention, and compliance. She also leads the hospital’s partnership with Emory Healthcare.

Alan Qualls. CEO of Northern Colorado Division, Banner Health (Greeley, Loveland and Fort Collins, Colo.). Mr. Qualls serves as CEO of Banner Health’s Northern Colorado division. In this role, he leads North Colorado Medical Center, Banner McKee Medical Center and Banner Fort Collins Medical Center. He is responsible for service quality, clinical outcomes, market share management, and the expansion and financial integrity of operations. Since joining the organization in 2022, he has fortified the organization’s community reach, broadened mental health service offerings and fostered a nurturing company culture. He brings 25 years of adult and pediatric healthcare experience to his position.



Armin Rahmanian. President of OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Grady Memorial Hospital (Delaware). Mr. Rahmanian joined OhioHealth in August with more than 20 years of experience in the hospital settings. He previously served as COO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus and a business manager for Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. He is a board member of the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Amit Rastogi, MD. President and CEO of Jupiter Medical Center (Jupiter, Fla.). Dr. Rastogi has led significant strategic and operational growth at Jupiter Medical Center since joining in September 2019. Under his leadership, the hospital has expanded its services to include a cardiac surgery program, the Anderson Family Cancer Institute, and the Neighborhood Hospital at Avenir. Dr. Rastogi has overseen the completion of major projects, including the renovation of the Petrocelli Emergency Department and the new Johnny and Terry Gray Surgical Institute. His focus on quality, safety and patient experience has earned various accolades. Dr. Rastogi brings a wealth of knowledge and 20 years of clinical experience to his role. As the first physician leader in the hospital’s history, Dr. Rastogi continues to drive the organization’s mission and vision forward.

Benjamin "Ben" Richaud. CEO at Lakeview Hospital, part of LCMC Health (Covington, La.). With over a decade in healthcare management, Mr. Richaud previously led Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, overseeing significant improvements in operational efficiency and patient care across a 603-bed flagship hospital. At Lakeview Hospital, he directs all operational facets, spearheads strategic initiatives, and ensures top-tier healthcare delivery to communities in St. Tammany Parish and beyond, encompassing services from emergency care to specialized treatments like cardiac care and behavioral health. Mr. Richaud's leadership is distinguished by a steadfast commitment to patient-centric care and community engagement, empowering him to uphold Lakeview Hospital's reputation as a premier healthcare provider in the Northshore region.

Mike Riley, RN. President and COO of Novant Health Huntersville (N.C.) Medical Center. Mr. Riley joined Huntersville Medical Center in 2015 after serving as president of one of Novant Health's orthopedic hospitals. He oversees a full service, 139-bed hospital.

Brian Ring. President and CEO of Henry Community Health (New Castle, Ind.). Mr. Ring took over his current role in August of 2022. He has been a part of Henry Community Health since 1997. In his role, he works alongside the majority of stakeholders of the system to deliver exemplary care.

Stephen Robinson, Jr. CEO of Ochsner Medical Center–Kenner (La.). Mr. Robinson has demonstrated strategic vision and leadership in his role as CEO at Ochsner Medical Center–Kenner. Under his guidance, the hospital was recognized by the 2021 CareChex Health System Quality Awards as No. 1 in Louisiana for medical excellence in heart failure treatment and placed in the top 10% nationally for cancer care excellence. The hospital also earned Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers from The Joint Commission. Through these achievements and other successful initiatives, Mr. Robinson has effectively positioned the hospital as a leader in comprehensive community-based care.

Darlene Rodowicz. President and CEO of Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.). Ms. Rodowicz assumed the role of president and CEO of Berkshire in 2022. To ensure the superior delivery of healthcare services, she focuses on both employment engagement and the patient experience. She was unanimously elected into her current role by the Berkshire Health System’s 20-member board of trustees and is the first woman to lead the organization. Under Ms. Rodowicz’s leadership, Berkshire Health System reopened critical access hospital North Adams Regional Hospital, which had been closed for 10 years under previous ownership. She also oversaw the launch of the BHS Nurse Line, a new service that offers community members access to a free, easy-to-use phone line, staffed by nurses who triage patient calls to determine if they should go to the nearest emergency department, urgent care, or schedule a virtual visit or office-based provider appointment. In 2023, Ms. Rodowicz was awarded the 4th Annual Extraordinary Women Advancing Healthcare Award from The Women’s Edge, a leading nonprofit organization.

Christopher Roker. Lincoln CEO and System Chief Growth Officer of NYC Hospital + Health System (New York City). Mr. Roker oversees operations, revenue, patient services and staff productivity at a full service, acute care hospital with 362 beds staffed by more than 300 physicians. He was recognized on City & State's "2021 Bronx Power 100" list for his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. He is also the chief growth officer for the NYC Health + Hospitals system.

Mark Rubino, MD. President of Forbes Hospital and Allegheny Valley Hospital (Monroeville and Natrona Heights, Pa.). Dr. Rubino is president of Forbes Hospital and Allegheny Valley Hospital, both part of Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network. He also provides high-quality obstetric and gynecologic care, focusing on birth control, breastfeeding, contraception, family planning, infertility, labor and delivery, and gynecologic surgery. A seasoned clinical executive and strong hospital leader, he addresses diverse healthcare needs within his community. Previously serving as Forbes’ chief medical officer, Dr. Rubino has also led several capital investment projects, including a $17 million perioperative expansion and a $35 million cancer and imaging center.

Joseph Sawyer. CEO of Guthrie Troy (Pa.) Community Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (Sayre, Pa.). Mr. Sawyer is CEO of Guthrie Troy Community Hospital and Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, the Guthrie system's flagship. Thanks to his leadership, Robert Packer Hospital has become a Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation level I trauma center, making it the only level I trauma center in Northeastern Pennsylvania. In addition, patient satisfaction for emergency and outpatient services has increased 30%, and caregiver engagement scores have risen 40 percentile points. Mr. Sawyer also managed the transition of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital into Robert Packer Hospital as an adjunct campus in 2021.

Parrish Scarboro. CEO of Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center. Mr. Scarboro has served as Chino Valley Medical Center's CEO since May 2021. The medical center is part of Ontario-based Prime Healthcare, which spans 46 hospitals across 14 states. Previously, Mr. Scarboro served as CEO of Prime Healthcare's San Dimas Community Hospital and Glendora Community Hospital.

Denise Schepici. President and COO of Martha’s Vineyard (Mass.) Hospital. Ms. Schepici oversees Martha’s Vineyard Hospital's mission to care for a year-round population of more than 20,000 that swells to well over 100,000 in the busy summer months. A 25-bed critical access facility located 7 miles out to sea and accessible only by boat or air, the hospital has added more than 38 new clinical specialties to meet increasing demand and population growth, saving patients difficult travel off-island for care. Initiatives to expand access to primary care have resulted in more than 1,200 new patients in island practices, reducing what was once a 1,000-person waiting list. She leads a campaign to address the critical need for workforce housing, which has nearly reached its goal of $22 million, and a 48-unit, 76-bedroom building expected to open in early 2025 will help alleviate the cost of living. Martha’s Vineyard Hospital also supports the island’s only skilled nursing facility, caring for 30 residents. Ms. Schepici has led efforts to transition the facility to a new small home model with increased capacity to 66 beds. The hospital was recognized by the Commonwealth Institute for the past three years as one of the “Top 100 Women-led Businesses in Massachusetts” and by the 2022 Best Hospitals Women’s Choice Awards as a top hospital for obstetrics, orthopedics and mammogram imaging.

Maureen Schneider, PhD. President of Chilton Medical Center and Senior Vice President of Atlantic Health System (Pompton Plains and Morristown, N.J.). Dr. Schneider joined Chilton Medical Center in 2014 as chief nurse and operations officer, eventually being promoted to facility president. Her leadership sets the stage for the award-winning community hospital to provide innovative, personalized patient care to people of all ages in a compassionate and healing environment. She maintains clinical, financial and operational responsibilities for all inpatient and outpatient units and clinical services for the 260-bed community hospital. After stepping in as interim president in November 2021, she has led the Chilton team with resilience and commitment, working collaboratively to elevate quality, enhance the patient experience and ensure Chilton's success and forward momentum. Dr. Schneider is also a sought-after national consultant and adjunct professor, a mentor for the American College of Healthcare Executives mentor program, and board member of several healthcare organizations.

Rachelle Schultz, EdD. President and CEO of Winona (Minn.) Health. Dr. Schultz oversees a 125-year-old health system with more than 90 physicians and associate providers, 13 specialties and more than 1,000 employees. She has held her position since 2002. Winona Health has been named a "Top 100 Rural and Community Hospital" from 2017-20 by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. In 2020, the organization recognized Ms. Schultz as one of its "Healthcare Heroes" for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christine Schuster. President and CEO of Emerson Health (Concord, Mass.). Ms. Schuster has led Emerson Health for 18 years, making her the longest-serving female hospital CEO in Massachusetts. Under her leadership, Emerson Health has significantly improved its financial and operational performance while developing a robust strategy focused on quality, patient safety, medical staff growth and regional expansion. Ms. Schuster has concentrated on long-term workforce sustainability by enhancing Emerson Health’s pipeline of experienced nurses. She established a clinical advancement program, which offers nurses new professional growth opportunities. Additionally, she spearheaded partnerships with local schools to provide high school students with hands-on experience in the healthcare industry, fostering early interest and engagement in healthcare careers.



Stephanie Schwartz. Senior Vice President of Atlantic Health System and President of Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.). Ms. Schwartz joined Atlantic Health in 2016 as president of Chilton Medical Center in Pompton Plains, N.J. During her tenure, Chilton was named the No. 1 midsize hospital in New Jersey by Castle Connolly for six years and was recognized as a high-performing hospital in multiple specialties by U.S. News & World Report. She led through several accomplishments, including the renovations of its intensive care unit and emergency departments and the opening of the Children's Center, which combined the hospital's pediatric emergency services and inpatient hospital care. She was appointed president of Overlook Medical Center in December 2021.

Chris Self. President and CEO of AdventHealth Gordon and AdventHealth Murray (Calhoun, Ga. ). Mr. Self was appointed to his position in December 2021 after serving in several leadership roles with AdventHealth for 17 years, including COO then CEO of AdventHealth Manchester (Ky.). During his two-year tenure as CEO, AdventHealth Manchester expanded multiple service lines and outreach clinics and increased its focus on community and economic development.



Lance Sewell. Senior Vice President of Orlando Health North Central Region and President of Orlando Health South Lake Hospital (Clermont, Fla.). Mr. Sewell joined Orlando Health in 2006. He oversees its North Central sector as well as Orlando Health South Lake Hospital's 180-acre campus, which includes 170 patient beds, an ASC, a short-term rehabilitation facility and a fitness center. He previously served as Orlando Health South Lake's CFO, where he led key departments and acted as a financial liaison for the hospital's information systems.

Kathleen Silard, BSN, RN. President and CEO of Stamford (Conn.) Health. Ms. Silard, president and CEO of Stamford Health, leads a 305-bed hospital, the Stamford Health Medical Group, an extensive ambulatory network and the Stamford Hospital Foundation. Under her leadership, Stamford Health has seen significant growth and recognition, including becoming a certified Great Place to Work. She oversaw the development of the $450 million Stamford Hospital on the Bennett Medical Center campus. Ms. Silard has established key partnerships with the New York City-based Hospital for Special Surgery and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, as well as Boston-based Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center. She guided Stamford Health through the Covid-19 pandemic, including setting up an alternative care site with the military. Recently, she led the renovation of the Whittingham Pavilion and created a strategic plan for behavioral health services.

Jared Smith. CEO of Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West (Boynton Beach, Fla.). Mr. Smith became CEO of Baptist Health Bethesda Hospital East and Bethesda Hospital West in February 2023. In total, the two hospitals serve over 100,000 patients annually. Prior to his current role, Mr. Smith served as CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs since 2018.

Matt Smith. CEO of Clark Regional Medical Center (Winchester, Ky.). Mr. Smith was appointed CEO in 2020 after spending three years as CEO of Bourbon Community Hospital in Paris, Ky. Prior to joining Bourbon Community Hospital, he was COO at Clark Regional, when he was credited with helping to improve physician satisfaction from 20 percent to 90 percent in a 17-month period. CRMC has 79 beds, 75 physicians and nearly 500 employees.

Lorraine Smith. Vice President and CEO of Monroe County Hospital (Forsyth, Ga.). Ms. Smith has served as CEO of Monroe County Hospital, an Atrium Health Navicent partner, since February 2018. She works closely with the hospital’s board and leaders to focus on the strategic direction, financial and operational strength, quality and the patient experience. Under her leadership, the hospital has expanded clinical service lines resulting in overall increased patient volumes and revenue, increased philanthropic support, obtained ISO 9001 quality certification and completed hospital renovations to include emergency department expansion. Ms. Smith serves on multiple community boards and received her board certification in healthcare management from the American College of Healthcare Executives. In addition to her work in healthcare, Ms. Smith has served as a member of the U.S. Army Reserve for more than 25 years. She is currently the 8th Medical Brigade Command Sergeant Major.

Michael F. Stapleton Jr. President and CEO of UR Medicine Thompson Health (Canandaigua, N.Y.). Mr. Stapleton has overseen Thompson Health for over 12 years. Under Mr. Stapleton’s leadership, Thompson Health has expanded its primary care locations from five to 15 and introduced specialties such as pulmonology, nephrology, orthopedics and vascular surgery. Now, the nonprofit system includes a 113-bed hospital, a 178-bed nursing home, 48 enriched and 84 independent living apartments, three urgent care centers, 15 primary care locations, three rehabilitation services sites, two lab draw stations, a breast imaging center and an occupational health program. Mr. Stapleton helped reduce reliance on travel nurses and helped achieve Thompson Health’s lowest turnover rate in six years. The number of employees has climbed from 1,300 to 2,000 since Mr. Stapleton's arrival, making Thompson the largest employer in the county. He has also spearheaded community partnerships, such as a collaboration with a local college to expand nursing education and the establishment of a healthcare education fund to support entry-level associates' advancement.

Erik Thorsen. CEO of Columbia Memorial Hospital and the CMH-OHSU Health Medical Group (Astoria, Ore.). Mr. Thorsen’s extensive experience in healthcare, including more than 25 years in administration, lends itself to his role as CEO of Columbia Memorial Hospital and the CMH-OHSU Health Medical Group. He is responsible for guiding the organization through its five-year strategic plan and priorities, which are set by the board of trustees. Columbia Memorial Hospital is a 25-bed critical access hospital and one of very few remaining independent hospitals in Oregon. CMH-OHSU Health Medical Group consists of 17 clinics, with services spanning women’s health, pediatrics, orthopedics, cardiology, general surgery and more. Mr. Thorsen is currently overseeing an expansion project for Columbia Memorial Hospital, which is expected to break ground in fall 2024.



Kevin Unger, PhD. President and CEO of UCHealth Poudre Valley Hospital (Fort Collins, Colo.) and UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies (Loveland, Colo.). Dr. Unger became president and CEO of Poudre Valley Hospital — the hospital where he was born — in 2005. When he took the helm, it was part of a small, regional two-hospital health system. It's now part of Aurora, Colo.-based UCHealth, a 12-hospital system. Dr. Unger was named one of the 30 Most-Influential Business Leaders in Northern Colorado by BizWest in 2022. Poudre Valley Hospital has been recognized on the "100 Top Hospitals" list by Watson Health 15 times.

Patti VanDort. CEO of Holland (Mich.) Hospital. Ms. VanDort took the reins as CEO of Holland Hospital in January 2024, but she has served as a leader at the hospital for decades. She joined Holland as a staff nurse in 1987, serving in various leadership roles before joining the executive team as vice president of nursing and chief nursing officer in 2001. Prior to her most recent promotion, she was serving as president of the hospital and before that, as senior vice president of hospital operations. She is a past winner of the Michigan Nurse of the Year award by the Michigan Organization of Nurse Executives.

Rob Vissers, MD. President and CEO of Boulder (Colo.) Community Health. Dr. Vissers leads Boulder Community Health, one of Colorado’s last remaining independent community health systems. In his role, he contributes to the strategic planning and overall management of Foothills Hospital, two emergency departments, and various primary care and specialty care clinics. Dr. Vissers led the system in building its own instance of Epic EHR, making it one of the smallest health systems to do so. He also facilitated the system’s partnership with Optum around revenue cycle, analytics and performance optimization.

Darrell Wachowiak, BSN, RN. President, ProMedica Flower Hospital (Sylvania, Ohio). Mr. Wachowiak joined ProMedica in 1998. He has served in various clinical and operation leadership roles during his tenure and was named ProMedica Flower Hospital president in September 2020. In 2021, the Ohio Department of Health designated the hospital as an ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction center, permitting local emergency responders to take patients in need of emergency heart care directly to ProMedica Flower Hospital instead of a farther location.

Lynnette Watkins, MD. President and COO of Cooley Dickinson Hospital (Northampton, Mass.). An ophthalmologist, healthcare administrator and leader, Dr. Watkins leads Cooley Dickinson Hospital in improving and modernizing its facilities, including a $3 million renovation of the Childbirth Center. The first African American female president and COO of a Mass General Brigham hospital, she has also helmed the hospital’s $26 million fundraising campaign to renovate the emergency department, which began construction in 2023. Under her leadership, Cooley Dickinson has earned a variety of awards and designations, including the Top Hospital Award for Quality and Safety and an "A" hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, an LGBTQ+ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from Human Rights Campaign, and more. Most recently, the hospital was recognized by The Women’s Edge as one of the top women-led businesses, ranking No. 21 out of 100 businesses in Massachusetts.

Denise Webber. President and CEO, Stillwater (Okla.) Medical. Ms. Webber has served as president and CEO of Stillwater since 2016. She began her tenure at the health system in 2003 as an administrative fellow. She was promoted to the senior leadership team in 2006 and was promoted to COO before assuming her current role. Becker's named Ms. Webber to its "Rising Stars: 25 Healthcare Leaders under 40" list in 2015.

David Weis. CEO at AdventHealth Daytona Beach (Fla.) and the East Volusia (Fla.) Market. Leading a 362-bed facility with nearly 3,500 employees, Mr. Weis oversees the strategic direction and daily operations of the hospital and the broader network in East Volusia County. Under his leadership, AdventHealth Daytona Beach has achieved numerous accolades, including 24 consecutive "A" Leapfrog hospital safety grades and a 5-star rating from CMS. Mr. Weis has spearheaded significant expansions and collaborations, including a new medical office building and ambulatory surgery center. He is actively involved in community initiatives and serves on multiple boards, advocating for both patient care and community wellbeing.

Brian Wetzel. President of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital and Vice President of Orlando Health. Mr. Wetzel is responsible for leading operations and monitoring quality care to achieve organizational goals at Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital. Mr. Wetzel facilitated the opening of Orlando Health Cancer Institute–St. Cloud, the first cancer center in the city. Additionally, he expanded specialties at the hospital to include pulmonology and pain management, achieving significant reductions in patient length of stay and readmission rates. Previously, Mr. Wetzel served as the president of Orlando Health Horizon West (Fla.) Hospital, where he created a leadership team for continued success and future growth.

John Whiteside. Market CEO of SageWest Health Care (Riverton and Lander, Wyo.). Mr. Whiteside is the Market CEO of SageWest Health Care. In his role, he oversees all financial, strategic and clinical operations for the two-campus community hospital system which provides vital services to the residents of Fremont County, Wyo. Together the two campuses total 172 beds and over 500 employees. In his short tenure, he has successfully recruited and retained providers and caregivers while also improving the standing and services of the hospital system.

Kay Whitley. CEO of Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center and Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center (Walsenburg, Colo.). Ms. Whitley is responsible for managing Spanish Peaks Regional Health Center, a 25-bed critical access hospital, and Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center, a 120-bed verteran’s home. She took on the role in 2016 and played a key part in keeping patients and veterans safe during the pandemic. Before her current position, Ms. Whitley held leadership roles at Pueblo, Colo.-based Parkview Medical Center from 1999 to 2016.

Greg Wilmot. President and CEO of East Boston Neighborhood Health Center. Mr. Wilmot oversees 2,000 staff members, approximately 500,000 patient visits a year, and an annual operating revenue of $270 million. EBNHC is the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts and among the largest in the nation, providing primary care to the largest Latino population and the largest number of uninsured patients in the Commonwealth. Currently, Mr. Wilmot sits on various boards and advisory groups to advocate for community health and health equity. As president and CEO, Mr. Wilmot champions a forward thinking and equity-based approach to community health. His understanding of the social determinants of health informs his unique leadership of EBNHC, which emphasizes comprehensive, culturally sensitive patient care while addressing the systems that affect their health. Within months of becoming CEO, he launched a new strategic plan to drive innovation, building upon the center’s achievements to deliver best-in-class health quality outcomes, specifically working to close gaps in health equity that were widened by Covid-19. Mr. Wilmot also led the health system to unify under one shared name, reflecting inclusivity among the diverse neighborhoods served. He also rebuilt the system's emergency services department and oversaw the opening of its behavioral health urgent care services.

Darryl Wolfe. CEO, Olympic Medical Center (Port Angeles, Wash.). Mr. Wolfe has served as Olympic's CEO since August 2020. He joined Olympic in 2006 as a financial analyst. He progressed into leadership roles including treasurer, director of administration, CFO and COO. Olympic was named a "Rural & Community Top Hospital" by The Chartis Group for the sixth time in 2021.

Dan Woods. CEO of El Camino Health (Mountain View, Calif.). Mr. Woods has been the CEO of El Camino Health since 2017, driving the organization's mission, vision and growth. Under his leadership, El Camino Health has undertaken complex business transformation initiatives. He has fostered an environment that encourages innovation, prioritizes accountability and recognizes workforce excellence. Mr. Woods has helped El Camino Health expand its services to include a mental health hospital, a rehabilitation hospital, and numerous outpatient, urgent care, primary care and specialty care clinics across Santa Clara County. Additionally, he is overseeing a $149 million investment in maternal health through an expansion of El Camino’s Mountain View campus.

Jennifer Yartym. President at Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center. In her role, Ms. Yartym oversees all aspects of hospital operations, strategic planning and decision-making, ensuring alignment with Guthrie's mission and values. Under her leadership, GCMC has achieved significant milestones, including receiving the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval and notable reductions in hospital-acquired infections and mortality rates. Ms. Yartym has also spearheaded technological advancements and innovative recruitment strategies, resulting in an impressive decrease in nurse traveler reliance. Additionally, she actively engages with the community through various health initiatives and serves on several boards, reflecting her commitment to both the hospital and the broader community.

Jeff Zewe. President and CEO of Northern Maine Medical Center (Fort Kent). Mr. Zewe joined Northern Maine Medical Center as president and CEO in May 2022. He oversees a 49-bed acute care hospital staffed by 55 healthcare providers servicing 15,000 people in the community. Mr. Zewe brings over 30 years of healthcare experience to the role. Most recently, he served as president and CEO of Olean, N.Y.-based Upper Allegheny Health System.