SSM Health names 1st digital chief

St. Louis-based SSM Health has named its inaugural chief digital officer.

Saad Chaudhry will begin in the new role in June. He has most recently served as chief digital and information officer at Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health.

"Technology is constantly advancing, which creates new and exciting pathways for better serving our patients, caregivers and SSM Health team members," SSM Health Executive Advisor Randy Combs said in a May 24 statement. "But realizing those opportunities requires a high level of expertise and bold leadership — and that's what Saad brings to the table."

Mr. Chaudhry will oversee the $10.5 billion, 23-hospital system's digital strategy, including data and analytics, digital health, enterprise architecture and informatics. He will collaborate with the health system's CIO and chief strategy officer.

Mr. Chaudhry has also worked in IT leadership roles at Pittsburgh-based UPMC, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, and Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based Saudi German Health.