MyMichigan hospital president to helm 3 more medical centers

Mike Erickson, president of MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, was named the future leader of three Michigan hospitals that St. Louis-based Ascension currently operates.

Pending regulatory and third party approvals for the transfer of ownership between health systems, Mr. Erickson is poised to lead medical centers in Saginaw, Tawas and Standish, Midland-based MyMichigan said in an April 11 news release.

He joined MyMichigan in 2008 as system vice president of support services, and he has served as president of the Alpena, Mich., location since 2022.

The transaction between MyMichigan and Ascension Michigan's Northern region is expected to finalize this summer, according to the release.