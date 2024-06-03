Maryland hospital names senior VP, COO

John Greely has been named senior vice president and COO of the University of Maryland Baltimore (Md.) Washington Medical Center, part of the University of Maryland Medical System.

In his new role, Mr. Greely will oversee strategic goal alignment, daily operational activities at the hospital and capital project management, according to a UMMS LinkedIn post.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Greely served as vice president of operations for MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Md., according to his LinkedIn page.