ChristianaCare Wilmington appoints chief medical officer

In January, Emmanuel Mensah, MD, stepped into the role of chief medical officer at ChristianaCare Wilmington (Del.) Hospital.

As CMO, Dr. Mensah leads quality, safety, care standardization, clinical outcomes and patient experience. He previously served as managing director of the Center for Integration Science in Global Health Equity — a World Health Organization effort — at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

He also served as firm chief in the department of medicine at Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.