Kansas health system names CEO

Amberwell Health, based in Atchison, Kan., has selected Jared Abel as its next CEO.

Most recently, Mr. Abel served as senior vice president of operations and physician enterprise at Lawrence, Kan.-based LMH Health, according to an April 24 news release. He previously held leadership roles at the VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System in Topeka, including interim associate director and assistant director.

Mr. Abel succeeds Jeff Perry, who will continue as CEO until the transition is effective in June.