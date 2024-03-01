Steward leader heads to Hackensack Meridian

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, N.J., has named Michael Bell its next CEO.

Mr. Bell formerly served as president of Fort Lauderdale-based Florida Medical Center, a 459-bed hospital owned by Dallas-based Steward Health Care, according to an announcement in South Florida Hospital News. His resume also includes the CEO position at Hialeah (Fla.) Hospital, which Steward acquired from Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare in 2021. Prior to joining Steward, Mr. Bell served as COO for Tenet's Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., and group COO of the system's Northern California region.

He succeeds Joe Pino — who served as interim CEO of the 128-bed Pascack Valley Medical Center — on March 4, according to a Feb. 29 news release.

Hackensack Meridian Health is based in Edison, N.J.