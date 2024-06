Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, N.J., part of West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health, has named Jordan Solop COO, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Solop will lead operations, vision and direction for the hospital, according to a June 26 news release from RWJBarnabas Health.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Solop served as vice president of hospital operations and clinical services for NYU Langone Hospital in New York City.