President named for 2 Nebraska hospitals

Mark Longacre was selected as the next president of CHI Health Lakeside and CHI Health Midlands hospitals, which are located in Omaha, Neb., and Papillion, Neb., respectively.

Mr. Longacre began his new role on June 10, succeeding Kevin Miller, who retired, according to a news hospital release shared with Becker's.

He assumes the job after serving as the vice president of Monument Health Rapid City market in South Dakota, the release said.

CHI Health Lakeside and CHI Health Midlands hospitals are part of Omaha-based CHI Health, which is part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health.