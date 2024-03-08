Yale Cancer Center appoints 1st chief of hematologic malignancies

Yale Cancer Center in New Haven, Conn., has appointed Amer Zeidan, MD, as its inaugural chief of the division of hematologic malignancies.

Dr. Zeidan is an expert in acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, and is the author of more than 330 peer-reviewed publications. He joined the faculty at Yale in 2014 and was promoted to associate professor in 2019.

In addition to his new role, Dr. Zeidan will continue to lead the leukemia program and retain his position as assistant director of the clinical trials office.