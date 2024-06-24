HCA hospital CMO to join AdventHealth

Effective July 8, Andrew Weinfeld, MD, will become chief clinical officer of Advent Health's East Florida Division.

Dr. Weinfeld began his medical career as a general surgeon in the Denver area. He has served as chief medical officer for several hospitals operated by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare. Most recently, he served as CMO of HCA Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center in Denver.

As chief clinical officer, he will oversee clinical and organizational strategy, patient safety and patient experience improvements at seven hospitals comprising AdventHealth's East Florida Division.

AdventHealth is based in Altamonte Springs, Fla.