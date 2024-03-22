Illinois health system names CEO

Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare recently welcomed Mike Marshall as its new president and CEO.

Mr. Marshall took the helm Feb. 9, succeeding Keith Page, who retired after 28 years with the system, according to an Anderson news release.

Before assuming the CEO role, Mr. Marshall served as Anderson Healthcare's CFO from 2005 to 2022 and most recently served as its COO.

In addition to Mr. Marshall's appointment, the system named Lisa Spencer, MSN, RN, president of its Anderson Hospital — also taking the helm from Mr. Page. Ms. Spencer has served the hospital since 1998, most recently as its joint chief nursing officer and COO.