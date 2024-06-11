Mount Sinai taps OSU exec as CFO

Mount Sinai Health System has tapped Vincent Tammaro as its new executive vice president and CFO, effective in October.

Mr. Tammaro will succeed Stephen Harvey, who served with the New York City-based health system for 33 years. Mr. Harvey will support the transition and stay on as CFO emeritus, according to a June 11 news release shared with Becker's.

In his new role, Mr. Tammaro will lead the planning and directing of the health system's finances, and will aid in financial aspects of defining a five-year strategic direction for Mount Sinai.

Mr. Tammaro's areas of responsibility will comprise financial reporting, audit, treasury, accounts payable, general and cost accounting, payroll, grants, insurance, investments, endowments, funds flow, financial planning and analysis, capital and operating budget, purchasing, supply chain, revenue cycle, managed care, and business intelligence, the release said.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Tammaro served as CFO of Columbus, Ohio-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

He also served as CFO and treasurer of Yale-New Haven (Conn.) Health.





