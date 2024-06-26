Roper St. Francis names new president, CEO

Charleston, S.C.-based Roper St. Francis Healthcare System has named Joseph DeLeon president and CEO, effective Aug. 5.

News of Mr. DeLeon's appointment comes after the health system's former CEO, Jeffrey DiLisi, MD, chose not to renew his contract for 2024 last October.

Mr. DeLeon is currently president of the 851-bed Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to a June 26 news release.

Once Mr. DeLeon begins his new role, the health system's interim CEO, Megan Baker, MD, will transition roles to COO and serve in a dyad role with the health system's chief clinical officer, Chris McLain, MD.

"We are thrilled to choose Joseph to further elevate our stellar reputation and expand access to quality healthcare while carrying out our mission of ‘healing all people with compassion, faith and excellence," Edward McKelvey, chairman of the Roper St. Francis Healthcare Board of Directors, said in the release.





