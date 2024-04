Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health has named Richard Flores vice president of revenue cycle management.

Mr. Flores joined Quorum in 2023 as a part-time revenue cycle contractor, according to an April 2 post on Quorum's LinkedIn page.

Quorum Health spun out of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems in 2016. The system operates 11 hospitals in 10 states.