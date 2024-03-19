Cleveland Clinic exec leaves for Indian hospital network

Madhu Sasidhar, MD, a long-serving Cleveland Clinic executive, has left the system for a new role in India.

Dr. Sasidhar has been named president and CEO of the hospital division of Apollo Hospitals Group, the largest private healthcare network in India, overseeing 73 hospitals. The transition began in October 2023, when Dr. Sasidhar joined the organization as its chief strategy officer, the Indian newspaper Business Standard reported March 19.

Dr. Sasidhar has held various positions at Cleveland Clinic since 2008, including service as chief medical officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and, most recently, president of the system's Port St. Lucie, Fla.-based Tradition Hospital. He announced his move in a March 16 LinkedIn post.

"After 16 incredible years, I left the Cleveland Clinic with mixed emotions," he wrote. "Having served in various capacities throughout my tenure, I am profoundly grateful for the opportunities this organization has provided me to grow personally and professionally."