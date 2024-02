Williamson (W.Va.) Memorial Hospital has named Timothy Hatfield CEO, the Appalachian News-Express reported Feb. 5.

Mr. Hatfield has 28 years of experience as a healthcare executive, according to the local newspaper. He has spent the majority of his career with Lexington, Ky.-based Appalachian Regional Healthcare, serving as CEO of four of the system's hospitals. Most recently, he helmed its Big Sandy region, which encapsulates six hospitals.