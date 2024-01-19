Aspirus taps successor for retiring longtime CFO

Wausau, Wis.-based Aspirus has chosen Jerry Yang to succeed Sid Sczygelski as CFO.

Mr. Sczygelski is retiring after a 39-year career at the health system, which includes more than 30 years spent as CFO, according to a Jan. 18 post on Aspirus' LinkedIn page.

Mr. Yang joins the health system with more than 13 years of experience in financial executive positions, according to the post. He most recently served as chief integration executive at Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System, according to his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Yang will lead Aspirus' strategic financial long-range planning, treasury and investment strategies, according to the post. He will also oversee all aspects of finance functions, including supply chain management, revenue cycle management, fiscal services and the Aspirus Health Plan.