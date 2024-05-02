Loyola University Medical Center taps chief medical officer

Effective June 17, Michael Schmidt, MD, will step into the role of chief medical officer at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Ill.

Dr. Schmidt will lead medical staff functions, quality and safety, and peer review as chief medical officer. He joins Maywood, Ill.-based Loyola Medicine from Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine, where he spent 20 years a practicing clinician and associate professor of emergency medicine in the Feinberg School of Medicine. He is the immediate past chief of staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Loyola Medicine is a three-hospital system and is a member of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.