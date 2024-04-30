HCA Florida hospital taps CFO

Jacksonville, Fla.-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, part of Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, has tapped Drew Hartmann as CFO, effective May 20.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Hartmann served as CFO of HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital in Kissimmee, Fla. He also served as assistant CFO for Charleston, S.C.-based Trident Health, an HCA hospital, according to an April 30 news release shared with Becker's.

HCA Florida Memorial Hospital comprises 454 inpatient beds, a women's center and three freestanding emergency rooms.