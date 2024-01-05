VUMC names David Posch SVP for business consulting

Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center named David Posch senior vice president for business consulting.

Mr. Posch most recently served as executive vice president of VUMC's office of population health and executive director for Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network, according to a Jan. 4 VUMC news release.

In his new role Mr. Posch will continue to support the activities of the office of population health and VHAN, according to the release. He will also continue to support the implementation of VUMC's value-based initiatives and provide consultative services to the clinical support services division.

During his time at VUMC, which dates to 1999, Mr. Posch has led efforts in cost and operations improvement and other areas, the release said.