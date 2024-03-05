NY system taps exec for new C-suite role

Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health has appointed Leroy Cordero Floyd III MD, to the new position of chief clinical transformation officer.

In this role, Dr. Floyd aims to improve quality standards and propel next-generation clinical operating performance and innovation.

"The role of chief clinical transformation officer becomes increasingly pivotal in driving short-term achievements and orchestrating long-term strategic enhancements," Garnett President and CEO Jonathan Schiller said in a March 5 news release. "Dr. Floyd's extensive tenure within our healthcare system uniquely positions him to lead us into the future, inspiring change and delivering optimal outcomes for patients and our organization."

Dr. Floyd joined Garnet Health Doctors in 2015 as a hospitalist and was promoted to medical director of the hospitalist program in 2019.

In 2022, he was named chief medical officer for Garnet Health Medical Center-Catskills and executive sponsor to the graduate medical education program. He also serves as president of the medical staff for Garnet Health Medical Center.