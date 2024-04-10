Kaiser Hawaii market president to retire, new leader named

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has tapped Edmund Chan as president of the Kaiser Foundation Plan and Hospitals Hawaii, effective April 28. He will succeed Greg Christian once he retires May 1.

Mr. Christian served as Hawaii market president since 2020 and worked in partnership with Hawaii Permanente medical group to support and leverage more than 4,300 employees and 700 Hawaii Permanente medical group providers and staff to meet area needs, according to an April 8 Kaiser news release shared with Becker's.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Chan served as senior vice president and area manager for the Kaiser Foundation and Hospitals East Bay area in Northern California.





