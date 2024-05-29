Humana executive to return to UConn Health as CEO

Andrew Agwunobi, MD, is returning to the helm of Farmington, Conn.-based UConn Health.

Effective May 31, Dr. Agwunobi will serve as the organization's executive vice president of health affairs and CEO, according to a health system news release.

It's a role he's familiar with, having previously led UConn Health from 2014 to 2022. Since February 2022, Dr. Agwunobi served as president of Humana's home solutions business.

"Andy's extensive experience leading complex academic, and private health systems, serving as a senior healthcare consultant, and working in the payer industry, combined with his deep knowledge of UConn Health and the broader university make him the perfect leader to take UConn Health to the next level," University of Connecticut President Radenka Maric said in the release.

"The healthcare industry continues to evolve rapidly and his informed perspective on the importance of new revenue generation and vision when it comes to identifying potential partnership opportunities are both essential. There is no one person who has been more instrumental in bringing about UConn Health's extraordinary growth over the last decade and no one who is better equipped to lead it into the future."

Bruce Liang, MD, who has helmed UConn Health since 2022 on an interim basis, will continue as dean of the medical school, according to the release.

UConn Health is an integrated academic medical center that includes John Dempsey Hospital's campus in Farmington as well as a medical group.