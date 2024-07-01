Dr. Imran Andrabi starts role as CEO of combined Froedtert ThedaCare

Imran Andrabi, MD, assumed the role of president and CEO of the newly created Milwaukee-based Froedtert ThedaCare Health on July 1.

Froedtert ThedaCare Health launched in January as a combination of legacy Froedtert and ThedaCare systems, and now has 18 hospitals, more than 360 outpatient locations and 22,000-plus employees. Dr. Andrabi was president and CEO of ThedaCare prior to the combination and led growth, including a $100 million hospital modernization.

The health system also launched a campaign to improve population health and community collaboration during his tenure.

"Dr. Andrabi is a family physician with a background in academic medicine who has cared for patients in a variety of settings, from primary care to central city clinics. His commitment to improving the health and well-being of people in Wisconsin is evident," said Jud Snyder, chair, Froedtert ThedaCare Health, board of directors. “He is a nationally recognized leader who brings more than 30 years of medical, operational and strategic expertise and innovative leadership that will enhance our ability to provide outstanding care and services to our communities."

In his new role, Dr. Andrabi aims to work with the health system's board and leadership team to better predict and prevent healthcare challenges, integrate care models for higher quality care and deploy new technology, digital innovations and data analytics.

"Our purpose is always to connect our diverse communities and patients with the right care at the right time and place," said Dr. Andrabi. "I am eager for the many ways we can uniquely continue expanding access to a complete spectrum of care, from population and community health to the most advanced levels of specialty care. Along with our great team, I am committed to building a future where every Wisconsinite can live their unique, best life."

Read more from Dr. Andrabi here.