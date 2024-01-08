Broward Health taps former Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO

Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Broward Health has named Bernardo Fernandez Jr., MD, its new corporate physician executive.

Dr. Fernandez has previously served as CEO of West Palm Beach-based Cleveland Clinic Florida and Coral Gables, Fla.-based Baptist Health Medical Group, according to a Jan. 8 news release shared with Becker's.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Broward Health at a time when the health system is experiencing unprecedented opportunity for growth and development," Dr. Fernandez said. "I'm hopeful that my experience can build bridges with current and future physicians, further expanding Broward Health's footprint across the region."