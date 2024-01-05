Vanderbilt appoints population health leader

C.J. Stimson, MD, senior vice president of value transformation at Vanderbilt University Medical Center's office of population health, has been appointed executive vice president for population health, effective Jan. 1.

Dr. Stimson succeeds David Posch, who is transitioning to the role of senior vice president for business development.

In this role, Dr. Stimson will develop strategies that support the mission office of population health's mission to improve the health and healthcare of the patients that Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt and the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network serve.

He will oversee the population health portfolio, which includes the Episodes of Care team and MyHealth Bundles program, offerings and relationships within the Employer Solutions group, and occupational health and wellness programs.

Dr. Stimson also serves as chief medical officer for Vanderbilt's Employee Health Plan.

"Having already demonstrated his potential in a variety of roles in this area, Dr. Stimson is well prepared to serve in a broader capacity leading our programs in population health," C. Wright Pinson, MD, deputy CEO and chief health system officer, said in a Jan. 4 news release. "His insights will also provide important guidance to the agenda of the Vanderbilt Health Affiliated Network."