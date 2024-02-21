Illinois hospital CEO steps down

Brian Dietz has chosen to step down as president and CEO of Macomb, Ill.-based McDonough District Hospital, effective Feb. 20.

"The hospital wishes Brian well in his future," a news release announcing his departure states.

The hospital said its board voted to extend Bill Murdock as the interim president and CEO, and a search will begin to name a permanent leader.

Mr. Murdock has been serving at the helm on an interim basis since late December, when Mr. Dietz was suspended with pay pending an investigation into allegations regarding hospital management.

Mr. Dietz served as interim president and CEO of the hospital until he became its seventh CEO in April 2019. Mr. Murdock served as vice president and CFO until he was named interim president and CEO.