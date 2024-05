Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health has named Derek Dudley vice president of revenue cycle, according to a May 29 post on his LinkedIn page.

Mr. Dudley joins Tidelands from Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health System where he served as AVP of revenue cycle operations, according to his LinkedIn page.

He also previously served as senior director of revenue cycle for Marietta, Ohio-based Memorial Health System and interim director of revenue cycle management at Augusta (Ga.) University Health.