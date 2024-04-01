New York hospital names president

Justin Lundbye, MD, was named president at Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip, N.Y., part of Rockville Centre, N.Y.-based Catholic Health, according to his LinkedIn page.

Dr. Lundbye was promoted to CEO of Waterbury Health, which includes Waterbury (Conn.) Hospital, in 2021 and left the organization last month to assume his new role.

His departure from Waterbury Health comes as Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health is working to purchase Waterbury Hospital, Manchester (Conn.) Memorial Hospital, and Rockville General Hospital in Vernon, Conn., from Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings.

Before his appointment to CEO of Waterbury Health, Dr. Lundbye served as senior vice president and chief medical officer of Waterbury Hospital.