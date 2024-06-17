Health First leader heads to Augusta Health

Fishesville, Va.-based Augusta Health has named Kris Doan president of its medical group.

Mr. Doan previously served as chief operating officer of community health services at Rockledge, Fla.-based Health First, a spokesperson told Becker's. He worked with the organization for 18 years.

"Kris has over a decade of leadership experience in healthcare and has shown exceptional capability in managing large multi-specialty practices, as well as leading strategic initiatives for growth, innovation, and performance improvement," Clint Merritt, MD, chief physician executive of Augusta Health, said in a news release.

Augusta Health's main campus is a 255-bed hospital in Fishersville. It also includes a network of primary and specialty care clinics across the Shenandoah Valley region.