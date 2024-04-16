AdventHealth hospital taps CFO

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has named Jonathan Armstrong CFO of AdventHealth DeLand (Fla.).

Mr. Armstrong has been with the health system for more than a decade, most recently serving as executive director of finance for AdventHealth Orlando, according to an April 16 AdventHealth news release shared with Becker's.

He takes over the role from Arieanna Potter, who recently became the vice president of finance for AdventHealth's Great Lakes region. Mr. Armstrong will begin his new position May 5.