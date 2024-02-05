University Hospitals CFO transition complete

Bradley Bond has officially stepped into the role of CFO at Cleveland-based University Hospitals, succeeding Michael Szubski, who retired after more than 15 years in the job.

University Hospitals announced in May that Mr. Szubski planned to retire in January. He joined UH in 2003 and became CFO in 2008. His last day was Jan. 31, a health system spokesperson told Becker's.

Health system CEO Cliff Megerian, MD, in a LinkedIn post lauded Mr. Szubski's accomplishments, which include helping grow University Hospitals' revenues from $1 billion to approximately $6 billion as well as making key acquisitions, including the integration of Concord Township, Ohio- based Lake Health. Other accomplishments included negotiating a deal with Medical Mutual of Ohio to add UH Cleveland Medical Center to its coverage plan and spearheading an EHR transition to Epic.

Dr. Megerian also noted Mr. Szubski's work in "helping UH financially navigate the pandemic and the economic tsunami that followed by leading numerous initiatives that assisted UH in preserving our legacy of compassionately caring for Clevelanders and securing reaffirmations of its 'A' credit ratings with a stable outlook during one of the most financially challenging times for the industry."

"Mike has served as a fantastic mentor, developing a deep bench of talent who will assume leadership of the finance organization this month," Dr. Megerian said in the post.

That bench includes Mr. Bond, who most recently served as University Hospitals' vice president of treasury, community medical centers, UH medical practices and UH ventures finance. Mr. Bond told Becker's in November that he is eager to take the reins during what he considers the most challenging healthcare environment he has seen in his more than 20 years with the system.

"Being in a position to help lead the organization through this and prosper down the road is what I'm most excited about," he said.

Dr. Megerian said in a Feb. 5 news release share with Becker's that he's delighted to welcome Mr. Bond to UH's executive leadership team.

"His exceptional blend of technical expertise and deep institutional knowledge makes him the ideal leader for this crucial role as chief financial officer of one of Ohio’s largest healthcare organizations, employers and economic contributors," Dr. Megerian said. "Brad’s appointment is also a testament to our commitment to cultivating leaders from within our organization, showcasing the remarkable bench strength that drives our success."