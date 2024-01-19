Houston Methodist names hospital CEO

Michael Garcia, RN, COO of Houston Methodist Hospital, was selected as the new CEO of Houston Methodist Sugar Land (Texas) Hospital, according to an email to employees from Houston Methodist President and CEO Marc Boom, MD.

Mr. Garcia will begin his new role on Feb. 5, according to the email, which was shared with Becker's. His appointment comes after former CEO Chris Siebenaler took an elevated position in the Houston Methodist system, now serving as executive vice president of network hospitals.

Mr. Garcia has served as COO of Houston Methodist Hospital since 2015. He also previously served as a vice president of operations responsible for all Houston Methodist Hospital operating rooms, according to Dr. Boom's email.