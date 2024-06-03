Alabama hospital CEO resigns

Mitchell Myers, MSN, RN, will resign as CEO of Opp, Ala.-based Mizell Memorial Hospital, effective June 7.

The hospital's board of directors confirmed the resignation in a statement shared with Becker's. Lori Stanfield, MD, the hospital's community outreach coordinator, was selected as interim CEO.

"We would like to thank Mitchell for his service to Mizell and our community over the last seven years providing leadership to our organization in several roles during his time," the statement said. "We wish Mitchell all the best in his future endeavors."

According to the Andalusia Star-News, Mr. Myers accepted a role as regional director of hospital operations with River Region Psychiatry Associates.

"I have been blessed with an opportunity I could not pass up. I wish nothing but success to Mizell and will work closely with Dr. Lori during this transition to make it as seamless as possible,” Mr. Myers said, according to the newspaper.

Dr. Stanfield shared the following statement with Becker's: "I am honored to be appointed Interim CEO of Mizell Memorial Hospital and by the confidence placed in me by the board of directors of Mizell. We have a great team at Mizell, and my goal will be to continue a pattern of growth and service to Opp and the surrounding communities."

Mizell is a private, nonprofit, acute-care facility, with more than 200 employees and an operating capacity of 59 beds, according to its website.







