Illinois hospital names new president, CEO

McDonough District Hospital in Macomb, Ill., has named Bill Murdock president and CEO, effective immediately, after a unanimous vote from the hospital's board of directors.

Mr. Murdock had served as the hospital's interim president and CEO since December, according to a McDonough District Hospital May 20 news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Murdock served as the hospital's vice president and chief financial officer.

A final recommendation was made during an administrative committee meeting to forego the search for a new president and CEO and to appoint Mr. Murdock in the role permanently.

The administrative committee is made up of three board members and the president of the McDonough District Hospital Medical Group.

"The committee met with MDH staff members, hospital administration, non-MDH employed medical staff members with hospital privileges, and received feedback from community members before making their final recommendation," the release said.





