Detroit Medical Center names campus CEO

Josh Hester was promoted to CEO of Detroit Medical Center's Adult Central Campus, effective April 8.

Mr. Hester is taking the helm after spending the last two years as COO of the campus. Before joining the Adult Central Campus, he was COO of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital. He also previously served as COO of Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center.

"Josh has excelled at creating operational efficiencies and improving quality, growing volume, and building relationships with care providers," Brittany Lavis, CEO of the DMC, said in a news release shared with Becker's. "His work has been critical to improving the level of service and enhancing the DMC experience for physicians, patients, visitors and our staff."

Detroit Medical Center's Adult Central Campus includes DMC Detroit Receiving Hospital, DMC Harper University Hospital, the DMC Heart Hospital, and DMC Hutzel Women's Hospital, all in Detroit.





