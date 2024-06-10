HCA California hospital appoints new CEO

Riverside (Calif.) Community Hospital, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has appointed Peter Hemstead as CEO, effective June 17.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Hemstead served as CEO of HCA Florida West Marion Hospital in Ocala, Fla., according to a June 10 news release shared with Becker's.

He also served as Riverside Community Hospitals COO from 2020 to 2022 and oversaw the beginning of the hospital's level III neonatal intensive care unit 35-bed expansion, a 20-bed emergency room expansion and 24-bed inpatient unit addition.