UF Health Florida hospital taps interim CEO, chief medical officer

St. Augustine, Fla.-based UF Health St. Johns, part of Gainesville, Fla.-based-UF Health, has named Kerry Watson interim CEO and Huson Gilberstadt, MD, as chief medical officer, effective immediately.

In his new role as interim CEO, Mr. Watson will help UF Health St. Johns with its integration into the UF Health System. He will provide leadership and strategic direction to ensure growth and organizational process, according to a UF Health St. Johns June 3 news release.

Prior to his new role, Mr. Watson served as interim CEO for Maui Health System in Hawaii where he led daily operations for Maui Memorial Medical Center Outpatient Clinic in Kahului, Hawaii, Kula (Hawaii) Hospital, Maui Memorial Medical Center in Kahului, Lanai Community Hospital in Lanai City, Hawaii and Kula (Hawaii) Clinic.

As UF Health St. Johns new CMO, Dr. Gilberstadt will act as the hospital's physician leader and oversee clinical effectiveness and patient care, all while promoting patient satisfaction and a safe culture at the hospital.

Dr. Gilberstadt previously served as a medical consultant for GLG and AlphaSights, information services companies.