AdventHealth taps new Kansas hospital CEO

AdventHealth South Overland Park (Kan.), part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth, has named Dallas Purkeypile president and CEO, effective March 18.

Mr. Purkeypile will succeed Alan Verrill, MD, who became CEO of Merriam, Kan.-based AdventHealth Shawnee Mission on Feb. 25.

In his new role, Mr. Purkeypile will oversee the 45-bed hospital and report to Sam Huenergardt, president and CEO of AdventHealth's mid-America region.

Mr. Purkeypile previously served as CEO of AdventHealth Ottawa (Kan.).

AdventHealth is a Christian, nonprofit health system that comprises 51 hospitals and hundreds of care sites. It has 92,000 employees, according to its website.