Trinity Health names new informatics chief

Hartford, Conn.-based Trinity Health of New England has a new health informatics chief.

Salim Saiyed, MD, will serve as chief health informatics officer and vice president of diplomate clinical informatics, according to a March 11 news release shared with Becker's. He will lead the region that includes Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York and Pennsylvania for Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

Dr. Saiyed most recently served as vice president and chief medical information officer of Harrisburg, Pa.-based UPMC Pinnacle, where he headed digital health strategy and oversaw an Epic EHR implementation. Before that, he was CMIO for Gastonia, N.C.-based CaroMont Health.