Louisiana health system names CEO

Alexis Kayser (Email) -

Opelousas (La.) General Health System has selected Lance Armentor as its new president and CEO, effective April 1. 

Mr. Armentor currently serves as president and CEO of Mamou, La.-based Savoy Medical Center, according to a Feb. 20 Facebook post from Opelousas General. Previously, he was executive vice president of operations for a joint venture between Irving, Texas-based Christus Health and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System in Lake Charles, La. 

He will succeed Jim Juneau, the health system's CFO, who has been serving as interim CEO since Kenneth Cochran resigned. 

