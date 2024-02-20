Louisiana health system names CEO

Opelousas (La.) General Health System has selected Lance Armentor as its new president and CEO, effective April 1.

Mr. Armentor currently serves as president and CEO of Mamou, La.-based Savoy Medical Center, according to a Feb. 20 Facebook post from Opelousas General. Previously, he was executive vice president of operations for a joint venture between Irving, Texas-based Christus Health and New Orleans-based Ochsner Health System in Lake Charles, La.

He will succeed Jim Juneau, the health system's CFO, who has been serving as interim CEO since Kenneth Cochran resigned.