Southwest Healthcare has named Darlene Wetton group vice president, California, overseeing its facilities across the state's Southern region.

Ms. Wetton currently serves as CEO of the system's Temecula (Calif.) Valley Hospital, according to a news release shared with Becker's. She has held the title since 2012, per her LinkedIn profile.

Southwest Healthcare is based in Temecula, Calif., and operated by subsidiaries of King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services.