Providence hospital exec takes on dual role

Brian Helleland has been selected as chief executive of Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange (Calif.) and chief executive for the Orange County/High Desert service area, part of Renton, Wash.-based Providence's recently reorganized California South division.

Mr. Helleland began the dual role Nov. 28 after serving as interim chief executive of St. Joseph since September, according to a health system news release.

St. Joseph is a 463-bed hospital with 3,100 caregivers and 1,100 provider medical staff. Providence's Orange County/High Desert service area includes St. Joseph, Providence Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo, Providence St. Jude Medical Center in Fullerton, and Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley.

Previously, Mr. Helleland served as interim chief of acute operations and programs and COO of Providence South division, chief executive at Providence St. Jude Medical Center, and interim chief executive at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif.