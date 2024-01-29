HCA taps CFO for 285-bed Missouri hospital

Independence, Mo.-based Centerpoint Medical Center, a 285-bed facility that is part of HCA Midwest Health, has appointed Zach Riggins CFO.

For the past three years, Mr. Riggins served as CFO for HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness. During his time there, the facility saw improved financial metrics, a GME program that more than doubled in size and reduced length of stay for emergency department patients.

Mr. Riggins has an MBA from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and previously worked for multiple HCA facilities in Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee as associate CFO, controller, assistant controller and staff accountant.

Kansas City, Mo.-based HCA Midwest Health includes more than 10,000 employees, seven hospitals and dozens of outpatient centers, clinics, physician practices and surgery centers.