Novant Health names president of primary care services

Chan Badger, MD, has been named senior vice president of Novant Health and president of the Winston-Salem, N.C.-based health system's primary care services.

Dr. Badger is a board-certified family medicine physician. He will oversee the strategic development, operations and direction of primary care services in the new role, according to an April 16 press release. He will also continue working with the health system's employer solutions division, which focuses on partnerships with employers across the state to promote employee health.

Dr. Badger has served in numerous clinical leadership roles throughout his 13 years at Novant Health, including as medical director for Kernersville (N.C.) Medical Center.